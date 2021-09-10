Roadblocks in SC reach the 4th consecutive day; Look

The blockade of truck drivers on highways in Santa Catarina reached the fourth day this Friday (10) with partial bans. The protesters allowed the traffic of cars, motorcycles, buses and ambulances, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

According to the PRF, at 10 am, all blockades on federal highways in SC were closed. A bulletin released earlier, at 5 am, showed interdiction points on BR-116, BR-116 and BR-282 (see excerpts below).

This morning, no interdictions were reported on state highways. The information is from the Military Highway Police (PMRv).

The movement lost its breath from Wednesday (8) to Thursday (9). In the two days, 21 and 19 blocking points were registered, respectively.

The category started the strike on the Independence holiday, September 7th. Protesters support President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). However, an audio attributed to Bolsonaro, asked for the end of mobilizations.

