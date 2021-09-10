Romarinho’s body is removed and family cries: “It didn’t happen out of nowhere” – In time

He was shot with rifle fire during a criminal attack | Photo: Suyanne Lima

Manaus (AM)– Amid the commotion of family members, the body of forró singer Romário de Jesus, 27, known as “Witch” or “Romarinho Mec“, was removed in the early afternoon of this Thursday (9), the morgue of Hospital 28 de Agosto, in the South-Central Zone of Manaus.

He was shot by rifle fire during a criminal attack at 5:00 am.

As his cousin, Dávila de Souza, for friends, family and followers, there are the lamentations for the dreams that Romarinho will fail to fulfill and even more for the family that will not have his presence.

The singer leaves behind a two-year-old son and a girlfriend.

“ We can’t tell if he was being threatened. He never got around to telling any of this. Everything happened at the end of his show, he took his friends home and then that happened. Possibly it was persecution, it couldn’t happen out of nowhere “ Dávila de Souza, cousin of the victim

Dávila also highlighted that the singer was a very familiar person and that he liked to help others. The singer would also not be involved in friction with third parties.

The team from the Special Precinct in Homicide and Kidnapping (DEHS) was at the scene and carried out the preliminary investigations. At the time of the removal of Romarinho’s body, a family member needed to be supported.

His body must undergo necropsy at the IML headquarters and will be released to his family.

The criminal attack took place on Natividade street, in the Redenção neighborhood, in the Center-West Zone of Manaus. In addition to Romarinho, a 24-year-old man identified as André LGD S, who is a keyboard player in the same band that “Bruxo” sings in, was also shot.

The two were in a Hyundai HB20 Sedan model vehicle when they were surprised by rifle and pistol shots. Romario was shot in the head, chest, back and legs. André received a graze shot in the head.

The motivation and authorship of the crime remains unknown.

