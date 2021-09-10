Rooney surprises him by saying why he won’t see CR7’s Manchester United debut: ‘I’m going to be a taxi driver’

All attention in the football world will be turned next Saturday (11) to Old Trafford, the stage for Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in the shirt of the Manchester United. Or at least almost all. Former partner of the Portuguese, Wayne Rooney revealed an urgent commitment for the weekend.

“No, I’m not going to Saturday’s game. I have a day off and my two kids have games so I have to take them. I’m going to be a taxi driver on Saturday,” said the former striker in statements on Thursday to radio talkSPORT, from England.

After facing the Birmingham this Friday (10), the Derby County, a team coached by the former striker, will have the weekend off and will only return to play on Tuesday (14), when he faces the West Bromwich for the Championship, the second division of England.

Even without being able to closely follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester, the place where they conquered the UEFA Champions League 2007/2008, Rooney sees the Red Devils on the right track to regain the title of the Premier League, something that hasn’t happened since the 2012/2013 season.

“I think Manchester United are finally ready to fight for the title. Ronaldo will be a great player, I believe he will have great moments this season and that he will score a lot of goals,” said Rooney.

After 12 years away from Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United held last Tuesday (7th) his first training session with the squad at the club’s training center in Carrington.

With seven points from three Premier League matches, the Red Devils are in 3rd place, two points behind the leader. tottenham.