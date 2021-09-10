Rosamaria jokes about marriage proposals: ‘I’m single’

Rosamaria joked about the ‘marriage requests’ she had received since returning from the Tokyo Olympics. In an interview with “Silver Stories”, the volleyball player laughed at the situation and said that she “will analyze” the messages.

“Send, send, I want [ver as mensagens]. Let me evaluate here. I’m single, guys. (laughs),” she said.

Still on the subject, the opposite of Volleyball Casalmaggiore followed in a joking tone and said that he intends to win some titles before marrying.

“As much as we wanted to win, but it was important [a medalha em Tóquio]. I think it has a really cool visibility for everyone and now it’s time to keep working for more orders to appear. I’m not looking to get married at the moment. I hope to win titles before getting married,” he pointed out.

Finally, Rosamaria thanked the affection of the fans and fans, not only with her, but also with all the girls.

“The recognition you are dealing with after the Olympic Games dispute is very gratifying. It’s very cool. It’s very funny. Of course we can’t see all the messages, but so far it’s all been very respectful. Of course we know that there’s one clueless or the other, but the vast majority I really wanted to answer all of them,” he concluded.