Russian cosmonauts conduct spacewalk despite alarm at station

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov conducted their second spacewalk in less than a week, while continuing to organize the new Nauka module for operations on the International Space Station.

The spacewalk began on Thursday (9) at 11:51 am and ended at 7:16 pm (Eastern Time), lasting seven hours and 25 minutes.

The hike proceeded as scheduled despite the fact that the crew was awakened by a fire alarm around 10 pm on Wednesday night.

The alarm sounded for a minute after sensors detected smoke in the Russian Zvezda module. The smell of smoke and burning plastic was also present in the American parts of the space station.

The crew reacted quickly and replaced the air filters and all smoke signals dissipated, according to NASA. However, the source of the smoke has not been identified.

This was the second of what could amount to 11 spacewalks by cosmonauts while working on the Nauka, a multipurpose laboratory module that includes additional space for research and dormitories.

In July, Russia’s newly attached module accidentally fired its thrusters, sending the space station out of control. At the time, three NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, a Japanese astronaut and a European Space Agency astronaut were on board.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, told CNN: “We had a problem,” and he blamed human error. Nauka was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 21 July and docked on 29 July.

During Thursday’s spacewalk, Novitskiy and Dubrov installed handrails and completed the cable routing work that was left unfinished during the September 3rd spacewalk, which initiated the power and internet cable connections to the module.

They took pictures and installed microbe exposure boxes outside the module that can help to study extreme environments. In addition, they safely dropped a cable reel cover away from the space station.

Novitskiy was the member of EV crew 1 in the Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, and Dubrov wore the spacesuit with blue stripes as the member of EV crew 2.

The tour was the third spacewalk for Dubrov and Novitskiy, as well as the 243rd spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrade.

Meanwhile, a spacewalk scheduled for August 24, which would include NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, will now take place on September 12 – with some changes.

The walk was delayed a day before its scheduled date due to what NASA described as a “minor medical problem” experienced by Vande Hei.

While no additional details about this issue – other than the fact that it wasn’t a medical emergency – have been shared, Vande Hei will now provide internal support during the Sept. 12 spacewalk as he continues to recover.

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will take his place alongside Hoshide. During the walk, Hoshide and Pesquet will install a modification kit that will prepare for the future work of installing the Roll-Out Solar Array.

This will be the first spacewalk conducted outside the orbital lab’s pressurized Quest chamber by two international partner astronauts on the space station, according to NASA.

A 360-degree virtual reality camera will film Hoshide and Pesquet during their spacewalk, scheduled to begin Sunday at 7:30 am. Live coverage will air on the TV channel and the NASA website from 6:00 am.