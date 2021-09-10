Sales in commerce advanced 1.2% in July and reached record levels

With an increase of 1.2% in July, the sales volume of the Brazilian retail trade broke the record of the historical series started in 2000. This was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, according to data from the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), released on Friday. fair (10) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In the year, the sector accumulates growth of 6.6% and, in the last twelve months, of 5.9%.

Despite the positive movement, the Institute points out that some activities in the sector have not yet managed to recover the losses they had in the last year, such as office equipment and supplies, which is still 26.7% below the pre-pandemic level, or fuels and lubricants, which is 23.5% below, says the manager of PMC, Cristiano Santos, in a note.

Five out of eight surveyed activities had positive rates in the month. The highlight was the group of “other articles for personal and domestic use”, which grew 19.1% in the period. The IBGE refers this recovery movement to promotions recently made by shopkeepers, who take advantage of the moment of reopening of non-essential activities.

The survey also highlights the advance of the groups Textiles, apparel and footwear (2.8%), equipment and material for office, computing and communication (0.6%).

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.2%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.1%) were stable.

On the decline side, the highlight was books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-5.2%), furniture and household appliances (-1.4%) and fuels and lubricants (-0.3%).

Expanded retail trade

Expanded retail trade sales volume, in turn, grew 1.1% in July compared to June. The sector encompasses, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials.

The high was pulled, according to the IBGE, by the sector of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces (0.2%). The construction material group had a drop of 2.3% in sales for the month.

By region

Of the 27 federation units, 19 had an increase in sales in July. With an increase of 17.5%, the sector of Rondônia was the highlight, followed by Santa Catarina (12.5%) and Paraná (11.1%).

On the downside are Minas Gerais (-2.1%), Rio Grande do Norte (-1.5%) and Amazonas (-1.5%).

In the expanded retail trade, the positive change in July was followed by 15 units of the federation, says the IBGE, with emphasis on Santa Catarina (6.7%), Paraná (6.2%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (5, 3%).

In this sector, the falls are for Maranhão (-2.6%), Rio Grande do Norte (-2.2%) and Sergipe (-2.2%).