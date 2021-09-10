Santander Brasil buys Apê11 real estate marketplace – Money Times

O Santander Brazil (SANB11) announced on Wednesday the purchase of online real estate agency Apê11, expanding the bet on the financing segment of properties.

The agreement, for an undisclosed amount, involves the purchase of shares and a capital increase and will give the bank a 90% stake in the startup.

“The digital platform will allow us to accelerate the development of integrated solutions for the real estate market,” said the director of real estate business at Santander Brasil, Sandro Gamba, in a statement.

The platform, created in 2018 and focused on the city of São Paulo, presents itself as a marketplace to digitize the process of purchasing houses and apartments using big data and artificial intelligence to help realtors.

Now, it plans to expand across the country.

The announcement, at a time of effervescence in the real estate market in the country, reproduces a similar movement of Santander Brasil years ago in the automotive sector with the purchase of the vehicle trading portal Webmotors.