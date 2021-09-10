São Paulo returns to Maracanã after taking the biggest rout since 2015

The match against Fluminense this Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, will mark the reunion of São Paulo with Maracanã. It will be the first time that the Morumbi team will play in the stadium since the defeat by 5-1 against Flamengo, in July.

The rout was the biggest suffered by Tricolor as a visitor since 2015, when they lost 6-1 to Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena. For the 13th round of this Brasileirão, Hernán Crespo’s team even opened the scoring with Arboleda, but conceded five goals in 22 minutes. Bruno Henrique, three times, Gustavo Henrique and Welington, against, scored for Rubro-Negro.

The most recent setback at Maracanã ended with a streak of seven unbeaten games for São Paulo at the stadium. There were five wins, two draws, 12 goals scored and five conceded from 2017 until then.

Despite good local results in the last ones, such as the 4-1 rout over Flamengo in the last Brazilian Championship, São Paulo does not have good results in Maracanã. Throughout history, there were 139 matches at the stadium, with 33 wins, 38 draws and 68 defeats, a 32.8% improvement.

Against Fluminense, however, São Paulo is undefeated on the spot since 2017, with two wins and a draw, in addition to five goals scored and three conceded.

With 22 points conquered after 18 games played, São Paulo occupies the 15th place in the Brazilian Championship. For the competition, Crespo’s team has been undefeated for five matches.