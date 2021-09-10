São Paulo suspects that Daniel Alves will reject the debt offer and is already considering termination, says journalist

With a contract until the end of 2022 with the São Paulo, Daniel Alves may leave the Tricolor do Morumbi in the coming months.

According to information from Jorge Nicola, from the portal Yahoo!, there is a possibility that the agreement between the parties will be terminated at the end of this year, since São Paulo believes that the right-back should not accept a debt payment for the year 2020.

“The impression we have is that he will not accept the agreement”. The quote was pointed out by the journalist as being from an internal source in São Paulo. If Daniel Alves does not accept the payment in installments, Tricolor must propose a contract termination as soon as the Brazilian Championship ends.

The climate between Daniel Alves and São Paulo has not been good for some time. Publicly, the lateral manifested himself numerous times in a tone of demand to the board. The ‘drop of water’ was the declaration made after winning the gold medal in Tokyo, in Olympic Games, by saying that the ‘club has not been right’.

Recently, the athlete was released by the Tricolor to go to the Olympics, defrauding São Paulo in important matches, such as the knockout in front of the racing, still for the final round of the Libertadores Conmebol.

Hired during the management of former president Leco, and who had Raí and Alexandre Bird as strong names in São Paulo football, Daniel Alves had a salary of R$ 1.5 million per month promised. The publication also points out that the club’s total debt with the full-back is valued at R$12 million.