São Paulo takes decision and Daniel Alves no longer plays for the club – 10/09/2021

The board of directors of São Paulo made an official statement this afternoon and decided that the lateral Daniel Alves no longer plays for the club. The player did not return to the club for training this morning after participating in the World Cup qualifiers with the Brazilian team. Coach Hernán Crespo has been told that Dani Alves is no longer available.

The athlete’s representatives claimed that the player will not re-appear to Tricolor while the debt that São Paulo has with him is not settled. The amounts owed by the Morumbi club to the player are around R$ 11 million.

Given the attitude taken by Dani Alves and his fatigue, São Paulo made the decision to put an end to the full-back’s passage through the club. The definition is that the player will no longer play with the tricolor shirt, debt paid or not.