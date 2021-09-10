São Paulo takes decision and Daniel Alves no longer plays for the club – 10/09/2021

The board of directors of São Paulo made an official statement this afternoon and decided that the lateral Daniel Alves no longer plays for the club. The player did not return to the club for training this morning after participating in the World Cup qualifiers with the Brazilian team. Coach Hernán Crespo has been told that Dani Alves is no longer available.
The athlete’s representatives claimed that the player will not re-appear to Tricolor while the debt that São Paulo has with him is not settled. The amounts owed by the Morumbi club to the player are around R$ 11 million.
Given the attitude taken by Dani Alves and his fatigue, São Paulo made the decision to put an end to the full-back’s passage through the club. The definition is that the player will no longer play with the tricolor shirt, debt paid or not.
“Daniel Alves and Miranda were serving the Brazilian team and should have presented themselves today to begin normal training, aiming at the next games for São Paulo. Miranda attended, trained normally, but Daniel Alves did not attend. We were informed by their representatives that Daniel Alves will not return to São Paulo until there is an adjustment of the financial debt that the club has with the athlete, a debt that São Paulo recognizes, so much so that last week it has already made a proposal seeking to understand and settle this debt. was accepted by the athlete’s representatives, something common. The negotiation will continue involving the legal department and the financial department. From the point of view of the football department, we made the decision and informed coach Hernán Crespo that Daniel Alves will no longer be available to play in the team of São Paulo. It is always worth remembering that São Paulo is more important than all of us. We all work in favor of the institution. Nobody, none of us included, is bigger than São Paulo Futebol Clube,” stated Carlos Belmonte alongside Rui Costa and Muricy Ramalho.
It is another chapter of the already troubled relationship between Daniel Alves and São Paulo. The athlete was criticized by the fans when he embezzled the team to play the Olympics in Tokyo-2020 with the national team and countered, when winning the gold, that the Tricolor had already failed him, while he had never failed with São Paulo.