Saúde has 25,000 doses to start vaccinating 16-year-olds in DF

New group of teenagers has 47 thousand people, according to Codeplan; extra doses will be available to them

With the arrival of another 16,380 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, the Federal District will expand vaccination against covid-19 on Friday (10/9) and will include 16-year-olds. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced the measure this Wednesday (8/9), on social media. The amount of immunizing agents serves 34.8% of all people of that age — 47 thousand inhabitants, according to the Planning Company of the Federal District (Codeplan). Despite this, the Health Department reported that it will maintain the scheme adopted for other age groups: if there are spare vaccines, they will be available at service stations.

In addition to the 16 thousand units of immunization that landed on Wednesday (8/9) in the Federal District, the folder will allocate to the new public another 9,000 doses of Pfizer, left over from the campaign for 17-year-olds.

The desire to get vaccinated is great for those waiting for their turn, like Bernardo Alencar, 16. A resident of Asa Sul, he tried to line up for the “xepa” on four occasions, but he couldn’t. “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, only seeing other places in the country vaccinating and not here. I’m very happy. For me, I didn’t even sleep,” celebrated the student.

His mother, Nivea Alencar, 58, says that her son is the last in the family to be vaccinated. All received both doses. Now, it’s time for Bernardo. “We’re expecting it. It’s so unfair: so many people waiting for the dose and so many who don’t want to receive it. I lost my brother to covid-19 in April, and there were immunizations, just not released for his age, who ended up dying at waiting for a bed in the ICU (intensive care unit)”, lamented the businesswoman.

Marina Chaves, 16, and her age group friends are also eagerly waiting for the immunization. “Thank God, it was my turn. Many (colleagues) tried the ‘xepa’, but they didn’t succeed”, he comments. For the teenager’s father, Marco Antônio Chaves, 55, seeing his daughter get vaccinated will bring more joy to the family. “The only bad thing is that it will come out again,” added the agronomist, who took advantage of the afternoon of Wednesday (8/9) to take the second dose.

In the morning, the vaccination points against covid-19 in the DF had long lines. Most of the public was waiting for the second dose — anticipated for those who received Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer immunizations and had a scheduled return date until 24 September. At the Basic Health Unit (UBS) nº 2 of Cruzeiro, a communication failure left about 100 people without care. The misunderstanding occurred after a group formed the waiting line in front of the main door of the gas station. However, access would be through a side entrance.

At Parque da Cidade, there was also a long queue, especially in the morning. Architect Verônica Rodrigues de Carmo, 30, completed the vaccination cycle at drive-thru Parking 13. “I thought this moment would not come. I was anxiously following the immunization here in the DF and hoped to vaccinate myself only next year,” said the resident of the Southwest.

DF reached 78.8% of the population over 12 years vaccinated with the first dose. Currently, this is the audience considered in the national campaign against covid-19. In the federal capital, there are more than 2.5 million people. In relation to those who completed the immunization cycle, the rate is 36.6% (945.5 thousand individuals).

A postdoctoral fellow in behavioral science from the University of Brasília (UnB), researcher Breno Adaid pointed out that if the Federal District maintains the volume of receipt of vaccines, the entire population will have taken both doses by the end of the year. “At this rate, in 60 days, we apply the first to the entire population of 12 years or more. If we consider that shipments occur in an increasing manner, the time drops to 40 days”, he calculated.

