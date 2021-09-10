Savarino feels his groin at stake for Venezuela and turns concern for Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

One of the biggest concerns of clubs when they give players to national teams may have become a reality at Atlético-MG. In the match between Paraguay and Venezuela, this Thursday, for the qualifiers, forward Savarino felt a problem in his groin and may have turned into a problem for the sequence of the season.

Savarino complained of pain in the right side of his groin after trying for a submission with just 16 minutes of play, when his team, Venezuela, was already trailing 1-0 to Paraguay, by defender Junior Alonso, starting.

The player had to leave the field in the medical cart, and was replaced by midfielder Bello. Paraguay ended up winning the match 2-1.

In addition to Savarino and Alonso, four other Galo players may take the field on Thursday night’s Qualifiers. In Uruguay and Ecuador, defensive midfielder Alan Franco was fired 18 minutes into the second half and ended up seeing the Ecuadorian team suffer the goal of defeat in stoppages (1-0).

Later, at 9:30 pm (GMT), the Brazilian trio formed by Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk could be called on by Tite during the match against Peru.