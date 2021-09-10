Savarino is injured in a Venezuelan game and could embezzle Atlético

Savarino complained of pain in his groin during the match between Paraguay and Venezuela, last Thursday (9), for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. final step, replaced by Bello.

The athlete is expected by Cuca on the afternoon of this Friday (10) to reinforce the team alvinegro in activity aiming at the game with Fortaleza, on Sunday (12), for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. However, you will need a medical evaluation before being re-enlisted.

At the time of Savarino’s injury, defender Junior Alonso, who defends the Paraguayan national team, ran towards his club-mate in order to find out what had happened. They talked before the athlete left the field.

—

