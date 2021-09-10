Savarino is substituted in Venezuela’s game with groin pain and could become a problem at Rooster – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP Savarino still tried to stay on the field, but had to leave in the medical cart.

Atlético may have a problem for the season’s sequel. Defending the Venezuela team in the World Cup qualifiers, forward Savarino felt a groin problem in Thursday’s match against Paraguay and had to be substituted 19 minutes into the first half.

After attempting a submission, the Rooster player placed his hand on the right side of his groin. Savarino still tried to stay on the field, but had to leave in the medical cart. Shirt 7 was replaced by midfielder Bello.

Another Atlético player was on the field in this match: defender Junior Alonso was Paraguay’s starter.

With the problem, it remains to be seen whether Savarino will be able to travel with the Galo delegation to Ceará, where the team faces Fortaleza on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Castelão, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The selectable players – Hulk, Arana, Everson (Brazil), Alonso (Paraguay), Alan Franco (Ecuador) and Savarino (Venezuela) – are expected in Cidade do Galo on Saturday (11) morning for a training session before boarding for the capital of Ceará that will be in the afternoon.