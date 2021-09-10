Schumacher’s wife says ex-pilot is “different, but here”

Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, said the Formula One legend is “different, but it’s here” as the 52-year-old German continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury suffered in a ski accident in December 2013.

The family has kept minimal updates on Schumacher’s health since the accident, and days before a documentary about the former pilot on Netflix, set for Sept. 15, Corinna said privacy is very important to them.

“He still shows me how strong he is every day,” she said.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make him feel comfortable. And simply to make him feel our family, our bond.”

“And no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can. We all will. We are trying to continue as a family, the way Michael liked and still does. And we are getting on with our lives,” he added.

“’Private is private,’ as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael has always protected us and now we are protecting Michael,” he concluded.

Schumacher won two Formula 1 championships for Benneton in 1994 and 1995 and then five consecutive championships for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004. He retired in 2006, but returned to racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012.

Michael and Corinna’s son Mick is in his rookie season in Formula 1 with the Haas team.