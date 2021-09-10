Scientists get new images of the asteroid dubbed “dog bone”

New images shed light on an out-of-this-world catch-up game.

Astronomers have captured the most detailed images to date of asteroid 216 Kleopatra – a two-moon asteroid that happens to look a lot like a dog bone.

The new observations were made using the Very Large Telescope from the European Southern Observatory in Chile, and the crisp clarity of the images helped scientists learn more about the asteroid’s mass and 3D shape.

This information could shed more light on how the asteroid and its two moons formed.

At its closest point to Earth, Kleopatra is 200 million kilometers away.

Two studies including the observations were published this Thursday (09) in the journal Astronomia & Astrophysics. One of the surveys focused on the shape of the asteroid, while the other took a closer look at its mass as well as that of its moons.

“Kleopatra is really a unique body in our Solar System,” said Franck Marchis, lead author of the 3D shape study, in a statement.

“Science makes a lot of progress thanks to the study of strange apparitions. I think Kleopatra is one of those, and understanding this complex multi-asteroid system can help us learn more about our Solar System.”

Marchis is a senior astronomer at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, and is also affiliated with the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille, France.

The unusually shaped asteroid is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and orbits the Sun. Radar observations taken from Kleopatra 20 years ago have revealed its shape: two lobes that are connected by a thick neck.

Marchis and his team discovered two small moons orbiting the asteroid in 2008, named AlexHelios and CleoSelene after Cleopatra’s children.

Instruments on the Very Large Telescope were able to capture images of Kleopatra between 2017 and 2019. This allowed astronomers to see Kleopatra and its moons from different angles to better understand its 3D shape.

Scientists have determined that one of the asteroid’s lobes is larger than the other, and is about 269 kilometers long — about half the length of the English Channel.

The researchers also used the observations to better understand the orbits of Kleopatra’s two moons.

“This had to be resolved,” said Miroslav Broz, author of the moon study and a researcher at the Astronomical Institute at Charles University in the Czech Republic, in a statement. “Because if the moons’ orbits were wrong, everything was wrong, including Kleopatra’s mass.”

Findings from the latest lunar study allowed researchers to determine how the asteroid’s gravity influences the moon’s movements.

Astronomers were also able to calculate the asteroid’s mass, which is 35% smaller than previously estimated.

Kleopatra’s density is less than half that of iron, which means that although the asteroid is metallic in composition, it is likely porous and originates from a “waste pile” of asteroids.

The asteroids formed by these debris are a clump of space rocks held together by gravity, and they usually form as the pieces reassemble after a massive impact, such as a larger asteroid being hit by another space rock.

The fact that Kleopatra could be of this genus could also explain why he has two moons. It rotates so quickly that it’s possible for material to lift off the surface if Kleopatra is hit or cut by something – even something small.

Pieces of Kleopatra could have broken in the past, forming the moons AlexHelios and CleoSelene.

The European Southern Observatory’s (ELT) Extremely Large Telescope, slated to begin observations of Chile in 2027, could provide even more detail on the asteroid.

“I can’t wait to point the ELT at Kleopatra to see if there are more moons and refine their orbits to detect small changes,” Marchis said.