Season 3 of Sex Education: Show already cancelled? Understand – News Seen on the web

Before the premiere of Season 3 of Sex Education, fans were already worried about the future of the series.

One of the most beloved series among Brazilians, Sex Education will return for the third season bringing new dramas to the lives of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and company. And even before the premiere of the new episodes, a lot of people were worried about the future of the series, especially when the subject of a possible cancellation emerged on social networks – but it was all a misunderstanding.

The announcement of the renewal of sex education for the third season was made in February 2020, but a few weeks later, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic halted all production, including that of the British series, which was paralyzed. Around the same time, other streaming series were canceled, even after the renewal announcement, such as The Society and Glow – but Sex Education survived, yes.

When rumors of the cancellation surfaced, Netflix itself recanted. Through Instagram Stories, the Brazilian streaming profile opened a question box and the question, of course, appeared. “Blank lie”, published the page.

Will Sex Education End in Season 3?

With the premiere of season 3 coming up, the question is about the future (or not) of the series. Unlike shows like Elite, which had more than one season renewed at once, sex education It has not yet been confirmed for a 4th season, but some indications may point out that the plot doesn’t end here, in particular a comment from actress Gillian Anderson, who plays Otis’ mother in the series.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Gillian made an Instagram post congratulating British athlete Tom Daley for the gold medal in synchronized jumping and made a reference to the series. “When you have a few free minutes while you conquer the world, how about sewing a hat or scarf for Jean Milburn to wear if we do another season of Sex Education?” wrote the actress, with a wink emoji at the end. Is the continuation of the series already under discussion?

When does Sex Education season 3 open?

New episodes of the series hit the Netflix catalog on Sept. 17, bringing a new tyrannical vibe to the hallways of Moordale High School. That’s because a new principal arrives at the school to change everything, which will make the students have to fight to defend their identity. Meanwhile, Otis and Meave are having a difficult time in their relationship after a fight, as Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swimdells) begin to discover a new life as a couple.

AdoroCinema is competing once again for the iBest Award, the most important award on the internet, in the Cinema, TV and Streaming category and would like to count on your vote. Then, click here to vote for us and your favorites in various categories!