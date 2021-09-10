‘Second Call’ amplifies discussion on education by inserting street students | Pop & Art

The second season of “Second Call” will include homeless youth and adults in teaching. Six new episodes are available on Globoplay this Friday (10).

The idea of ​​the authors Carla Faour and Júlia Spadaccini is to deepen the discussion of the school’s transforming power, with characters even more vulnerable to access to education.

“The season speaks of acceptance, of breaking down a prejudice you have in relation to this homeless population. In some sphere, these people do not feel entitled to attend school”, says Carla Faour.

“It’s almost as if it were an inaccessible universe for them. In the series, we portray this inadequacy, this feeling of not belonging. It’s not a romanticized process, it’s a process of conquest, of acceptance“, to be continued.

Who will lead this movement at the Carolina Maria de Jesus School is teacher Lúcia, role of actress Debora Bloch.

In addition to being an important social issue, the search for new students was also necessary to keep the school open.

The situation of school dropout was observed by the team since the first research on EJAs (Youth and Adult Education) and is highlighted in the continuation of the series.

Júlia Spadaccini and Carla Faour are the authors of 'Segunda Call'

“We received several reports of school closures as policies to contain spending, as a policy of not investing in education for young people and adults,” says Carla.

Paulo Gorgulho, Thalita Carauta, Silvio Guindane and Hermila Guedes continue in the cast in the second season directed by Joana Jabace.

Life crossing with fiction

Angelo Antônio enters 'Seconda Call' as Hélio; character will get involved with Lúcia (Debora Bloch)

There are nine students who live on the streets and start school in this second season. The passage of time in relation to the first one, which ended with the beautiful graduation of the class of Natasha (Linn da Quebrada), Jurema (Teca Pereira) and Giraia (José Trassi), is only a month of vacation.

Hélio, a character played by Ângelo Antônio, is one of them. The man starts living on the street after a family tragedy and becomes involved with teacher Lúcia (Debora Bloch).

For the actor, one of the most striking scenes was the collapse of the house where Hélio lived, recorded during the same period of heavy rains in Minas Gerais last year, when many people lost everything and became homeless.

“On the exact day I was shooting, the scene was happening. It was very impressive, there was no way not to feel the anguish of those families who were going through that”, tells the actor to G1.

The team was in contact with people who live on the streets of São Paulo to understand the dynamics, hear stories and get to know reality up close. One of them in particular caught Antônio’s attention.

“When we visited the people who live on the streets, we got to know each other for a while and we saw that they lived in that tent with a bunch of books on their side. I couldn’t believe it.”

“I became friends, I took a lot of books for them, I took Guimarães Rosa, it was an incredible exchange. Too bad we got away from them abruptly, with the stop of the series and the fact that we can no longer record on the street, but it was an impressive experience,” recalls the actor.

Flávio Bauraqui, Moacyr Franco, Rui Ricardo Dias, Jennifer Dias and Pedro Wagner will also be in the new season.

Humanize those who are not seen by many

Ângelo Antônio joins the cast of 'Segunda Call' as Hélio

Showing the face, history, present and past of someone who is considered by many to be “invisible” is one of the flags of the series.

“The homeless population is not a cake, it is not a mass. Within this floating population that is on the street, you have life stories”, the authors explain.

Júlia Spadaccini says that one of the goals is to change the other person’s perspective: “Hélio even says ‘people look, but they don’t see us here'”.

“When we portray the story of each one, what is moving emotionally, [a ideia é] that every time you look at a person on the street, maybe you think differently, that person has a story.”

Within this universe, the pair will address issues related to old age, women, children and addictions.

Photo from the first season shows Deborah Bloch and Paulo Gorgulho in a scene from 'Segunda Escolha'

For Carla and Julia, last year was all about adapting the story according to sanitary rules. The plot had its recordings interrupted more than three times and ended up with six chapters. The first season has 11.

“When the pandemic stopped recording, we were at the beginning of the season and we practically spent the year 2020 making changes”, explains Carla.

“The pandemic tightened, we wrote scenes that only had 2 or 3 actors. When we released a little, we put in more actors. Some changes even deepened some conflicts, but others we had to give up”, continues the author.

Ângelo Antônio also commented on the fragmented rhythm of recordings.

“The story had to be shortened because of Covid, so what was going to be, can still happen in a future season,” says the actor letting the air that a third season could come.

See an article shown in ‘Fantástico’, in 2019, about the first season: