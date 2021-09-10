Second runway, granting R$ 3.5 billion and end of expropriations: understand the new bidding for Viracopos Airport | Campinas and Region

The re-bidding process for the Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), is in the public consultation phase for discussion of the auction notice’s drafts. The item is part of the Technical, Economic and Environmental Feasibility Studies (EVTEAs), approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency, in August. O G1 had access to the document and lists, in this article, the four main points of the new bidding for the terminal.

Feasibility studies for the contract for the new Viracopos tender can be consulted on the Ministry of Infrastructure’s website. They still have to be changed because they will undergo an online public hearing, scheduled for September 13, in addition to analysis by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The federal government’s forecast is to hold the competition to define the new structure concessionaire “between July and August” of 2022.

The auction is the hope of the concessionaire of Aeroportos Brasil, which has managed the structure since 2012, to solve the economic crisis that generated a debt of R$ 2.88 billion. The terminal was the first in Brazil to request the return of the concession and the second to move towards re-bidding – the Natal International Airport, located in São Gonçalo do Amarante (RN), is in the same phase of the process.

According to the studies, which contain the minutes of the bid notice, the new contract for the administration of Viracopos it will last for 30 years, with the construction of a second lane and the end of the need for expropriations areas for the airport complex to be expanded. see below the main changes and, below, the details of each one.

Construction of a new track within 20 years (subject to demand); End of the need for expropriations; Grant of R$3.5 billion and investment of R$4.2 billion Concession divided into three phases;

1. Construction of a new runway

O study indicates the need to build a second track, for both cargo and passenger aircraft, from half to the end of the concession. Unlike what happens currently, the new concessionaire will not need to build three more take-off and landing areas, in addition to the one that already exists, as required by the current bidding model to which Viracopos is framed.

The mandatory construction of the runways was even one of the justifications for the concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil for the worsening of the economic crisis, as demand for the terminal was below expectations and there was no room for any expansion in this sector. That is, the new study indicates that only one new lead should be implemented at the airport and not three more.

Furthermore, not even the second clue is a must.. According to the new contract, the The implementation of the new space will no longer be linked to the increase in passengers, but will have a flow trigger during peak hours – such as the dawn period in the case of international flights. The forecast is that in ten years Viracopos will start receiving a dammed demand from the airports of Congonhas, in São Paulo, and Cumbica, in Guarulhos (SP).

2. End of expropriations

The main complaint of the current concessionaire of Viracopos in relation to possible imbalances in the contract with the federal government is that 80% of the area surrounding the terminal, expected to be transferred to Aeroportos Brasil to be incorporated into the airport site, was not delivered because the expropriations provided for in the bidding were not made.

For the future auction, the study points out that there will no longer be any need to carry out any expropriation, since the works planned to be carried out – the biggest of them the construction of the second lane – will use the space already existing in the terminal.

With that, the airport complex will be smaller than what was thought of in the first concession, but, according to the document, it will not affect the development and expansion of the structure for the next 30 years.

The proposal for a smaller model for the new tender was proposed by the Federal Government and followed in the preparation of technical feasibility studies. Areas that have already been expropriated must be returned or auctioned.

3. Grant of R$3.5 billion and investment of R$4.2 billion

The document also points out that the new bidding contract for Viracopos will have a grant of BRL 3.5 billion, without including the indemnity to the new concessionaire, considering that it has not yet been defined who will make the payment and what the amount will be.

The answer to the impasse will be defined in arbitration, an independent extrajudicial measure to define rules on indemnity payments for investments made in interrupted concessions. If the Federal Court of Auditors understands that the re-bidding can only proceed after the end of arbitration, the new auction may be delayed.

As the value of the grant does not consider the indemnity yet, it is currently not possible to know exactly what the premium will be transferred to the federal government. Regarding investments in the new concession, the forecast is of R$ 4.2 billion.

In addition to the construction of the second lane, the amount includes expansion of the aircraft apron, departure piers and passenger terminal – the latter is also dependent on demand, in case the terminal absorbs part of the passengers from the two airports in São Paulo, in a criterion equal to the implementation of the second runway.

4. Concession divided into three phases

The new concession of Viracopos will have three stages of exploration of the airport site. See below:

1st Phase (1st to 10th year): completion of an aircraft yard and new departure pier

completion of an aircraft yard and new departure pier 2nd Phase (11th to 20th year): Construction of the second runway for the landing and take-off of cargo and passenger aircraft.

Construction of the second runway for the landing and take-off of cargo and passenger aircraft. 3rd Phase (21st year to 30th year): Construction of more patios and expansion of the passenger terminal, in case the flow forecast, of having 38 million passengers per year in the last ten years of the concession, is confirmed. Last year, Viracopos closed with 6.7 million people in transit at the terminal, but was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Before, in 2019, the number was 10.5 million.

What does the current dealership say?

Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos informed, in a statement, that it sees the study of the new bid “with concern” in relation to the airport’s future capacity to absorb demand in this proposed model, as the current public notice provides for the mandatory construction of three runways and another fourth depending on demand until 2042.

In addition, the concessionaire emphasized that it will only hand over the asset management to the new concessionaire after receiving the compensation amount. See the full note:

The concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos, which manages the International Airport of Viracopos, demonstrates concern, in a first analysis, in relation to the future capacity of the airport to absorb demand in this proposed model, since the current public notice provides for the mandatory construction of three runways and another fourth depending on demand until 2042.

However, the concessionaire emphasizes that the new bid notice now proposed must still undergo changes, as it will go through public hearings and will then be analyzed by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) and by the PPI (Investment Partnership Program), which also can be modified. In this sense, it would be premature for the concessionaire to manifest itself in detail before the new notice document goes through these steps.

In fact, the bid notice for the São Gonçalo do Amarante Airport, in Natal (RN), for example, is already being analyzed by the TCU, which will consider data from the notice for the ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), which it may also occur in the case of Viracopos.

The airport’s last judicial reorganization plan was filed with the Court on December 12th. From this date until the day of approval, in February, Viracopos and the main creditors, including Anac and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), met to try to reach an agreement and defined that the proposal would be voted on in meeting as long as Viracopos accepted the re-bidding.

However, according to Aeroportos Brasil, the re-bidding would only continue if there was a definition of who will pay the indemnities on account of the amounts invested since the beginning of the privatization and which were not amortized.

Due to the impasse, Viracopos proposed in the new plan to resort to the arbitration decree. Now, it will be possible to define what is the obligation of each party involved in the concession return process.

The concessionaire had already signaled its intention to return the concession in July 2017, but it got stuck in law 13,448/2017, which regulates the re-bidding of airport, railway and road concessions in Brazil and only had the decree published in August 2019.

The Viracopos crisis and the requests for rebalancing

The crisis in Viracopos worsened in mid-2017, when he expressed his interest in re-bidding, but, due to the non-regulation of the law, he bet on the judicial reorganization to solve the crisis. Aeroportos Brasil filed the request on May 7, 2018 at the 8th Civil Court of Campinas. Viracopos was also the first airport in Brazil to request recovery.

In January 2019, the federal government published, in the Official Gazette of the Union, the call notice for companies to express interest and carry out feasibility studies for the airport’s new tender. At the time, according to the Executive, the Expression of Interest Procedure (PMI) was just a “plan B” in case the terminal did not find a solution to the debt and needed to relicit the concession, which in fact happened.

The airport is also fighting for rebalancing the concession contract by Anac. According to the concessionaire, the agency failed to comply with items that contributed to the structure’s loss of revenue.

Among the orders from Viracopos are the replacement value of lost cargo – which enter the terminal and are stopped for some reason -, in addition to the expropriation of areas for the construction of real estate projects and a disagreement in the price of the teak-teak tariff, which it is the valuation of international cargo that arrives at the airport and goes to other terminals.

Infraero holds 49% of the shares of Viracopos. The other 51% are divided between UTC Participações (48.12%), Triunfo Participações (48.12%) and Egis (3.76%), which make up the concessionaire. The investments made by Infraero correspond to R$ 777.3 million.

