Secretary cites NBA and defends the fans’ return to Maracanã

Daniel Soranz, Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, defended the protocol presented by Flamengo and assured that the gradual resumption of public at Maracanã will be safe.

During the presentation of the city’s epidemiological bulletin, Soranz stressed that the city needs to open up and used examples of sporting events held in Europe and the NBA.

“It is important to have some kind of recovery, we follow the European Union and the NBA. In most of these places the test was enough, but we consider that the test, the vaccine and the mask are important. In the case of Flamengo, the club presented a protocol for a lot of quality. Everyone will be monitored for 15 days. Everyone at the stadium will have to do the tests in the accredited laboratory. I’m sure that the protocol set up achieves protection for covid-19. We’ll present the results 15 days later,” he said, who completed:

“All clubs can (play with fans). Flamengo’s event with the public has been released, other events will be released. It is a controlled event. In the case of Flamengo, the club has accredited a network of laboratories. When the ticket is withdrawn, there will already be the conference. We intend to encourage people to get vaccinated”.

According to what was established, the game against Grêmio, on the 15th of the next, in the Copa do Brasil, will be able to receive 24,783 fans, around 35% of the total capacity of Maracanã. In the second duel with Tricolor, on the 19th, the capacity will increase to 40%, while the match against Barcelona (EQU), by Libertadores, may receive 35,035, approximately 50% of what the stadium holds.

According to a document signed on the last 6th, the withdrawal of the ticket will be subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination against covid-19, complying with the rules of Decree Rio 49,335, of August 26, 2021, and negative result of an antigen test for covid- 19 carried out within 48 hours prior to the match, “exclusively, by a laboratory authorized by the organizing club of the match”.

In the opinion favorable to the presence of the public at Maracanã, it is emphasized that it is “conditioned to the strict observance of the protocol” presented by Flamengo, and, among the requested adjustments, there is an indication that “every public present at the Maracanã stadium, on the days September 15, 19 and 22, will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days.”

Behind the scenes, the clash between the parties regarding the theme had been going on for some time. Flamengo sought the City Hall of Rio in previous opportunities, but was unsuccessful. In May, with the support of the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj), Fla tried to sew so that this year’s Carioca final could receive supporters.