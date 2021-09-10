see 5th installment withdrawal table and sixth payment schedule

Due to the Independence holiday on Tuesday, September 7, the calendar for the release of the right to withdrawal of the 5th installment of the 2021 emergency aid will be suspended for two days. Thus, workers born in May will only be able to withdraw the amount of aid in kind from Thursday, 9.

According to a specific schedule, Bolsa Família beneficiaries receive the deposit of the aid installments with the right to immediate withdrawal.

Caixa closed the payment of the fifth installment on August 31st and will start paying the next installment, the sixth paid this year, on September 17 for those who receive the Bolsa Família and on the 21st of the same month for the general public.

In sequence, the seventh and last installment of the benefit is expected to start being paid on October 18th for Bolsa Família beneficiaries and on October 20th for the general public.

THE PEOPLE The table below lists the complete schedule for the withdrawal of the fifth installment of the aid and also shows the schedule with the date of withdrawal and deposit of the 6th installment.

Beneficiaries will receive, through messages via WhatsApp, information about payment and withdrawal of the next installments of the aid, as announced by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, when disclosing the extension of the benefit in July.

The payment of the new installments created will follow the same principle of payment tiered according to the date of birth for the general public and taking into account the last digit of the NIS for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – September 1st

– September 1st born in february – September 2nd

– September 2nd born in march – September 3rd

– September 3rd born in april – September 6th

– September 6th born in may – September 9th

– September 9th born in june – September 10th

– September 10th born in july – September 13th

– September 13th born in august – September 14th

– September 14th born in september – September 15th

– September 15th born in october – September 16

– September 16 born in november – September 17th

– September 17th born in december – September 20

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

September 17th NIS ending 2: September 20

September 20 NIS ending 3: September 21st

September 21st NIS ending 4: September 22

September 22 NIS ending 5: September 23th

September 23th NIS ending 6: September 24th

September 24th NIS ending 7: september 27th

september 27th NIS ending 8: September 28th

September 28th NIS ending 9: September 29th

September 29th NIS ending 0: September 30th

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – September 21st

– September 21st born in february – September 22

– September 22 born in march – September 23th

– September 23th born in april – September 24th

– September 24th born in may – September 25th

– September 25th born in june – September 26th

– September 26th born in july – September 28th

– September 28th born in august – September 29

– September 29 born in september – September 30th

– September 30th born in october – October 1st

– October 1st born in november – October 2nd

– October 2nd born in december – October 3rd

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – October 4th

– October 4th born in february – October 5th

– October 5th born in march – October 5th

– October 5th born in april – October 6th

– October 6th born in may – October 8th

– October 8th born in june – October 11th

– October 11th born in july – October 13

– October 13 born in august – October 14

– October 14 born in september – October 15th

– October 15th born in october – October 18th

– October 18th born in november – October 19th

– October 19th born in december – October 19th

