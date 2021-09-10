see everything you need to know

The Central Bank (BC) announced on August 27 a series of changes that will affect Pix and other payment methods such as TED, intrabank transfers, and debit cards. Among the novelties is the limitation of R$1,000 on the value of operations carried out between 8 pm and 6 am.

On September 2, BC also announced two new products involving Pix: Pix Saque and Pix Troco – both will be implemented on November 29th. There is still no deadline for the new Pix security rules to take effect. In a press conference granted on August 27, BC president Roberto Campos Neto estimated the deadline to be “a few weeks”.

The ease of payment and receiving money made Pix used for scams. Between January and July 2021, the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo registered 206 police reports involving lightning kidnappings, almost 40% more compared to the same period in 2020.

Check out everything that has changed on Pix and how it will affect your pocket:

1 – Limit of BRL 1,000 for financial transactions with individuals between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am

The measure mainly affects Pix, however, not just this payment method. According to the Central Bank, transfers between the same bank, debit cards and TEDs are also subject to the new rule. Valid for individuals and MEI (individual microentrepreneur).

2 – Minimum period of 24 hours and maximum of 48 hours for requests to increase the limit

If the user wishes to make a transfer over R$1,000, it will be necessary to place an order via the digital channel. The objective is to reduce risk situations, and applies to Pix, TED, DOC, transfers between banks, bank slips and debit cards.

3 – Possibility of different value limits for Pix made between the morning and night periods

There will be the possibility of leaving a lower ceiling for the night.

4 – Registration of accounts that can receive Pix above the ceiling

Accounts specified in advance may receive Pix with amounts greater than the R$1,000 determined as a limit for the hours from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

5 – Minimum period of 24 hours for pre-registration of accounts in digital channels

The objective is to avoid immediate registration in a risky situation such as robbery or kidnapping.

6 – Transaction locks for 30 minutes during the day or 1 hour at night

Pix users may have transactions held for risk analysis. Customers will be informed about retention;

7 – Control of suspicious accounts

It makes mandatory the mechanism that already exists but is now optional for marking suspicious accounts in the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT). Accounts will be registered in which there is evidence of use in Pix fraud.

8 – Consultations to prevent fraud

It allows consultations to the DICT to feed fraud prevention systems, in order to curb crimes involving the same account in other means of payment and with other banking services.

9 – Orange bills

It requires Pix participants to adopt additional controls in relation to transactions involving accounts marked on the DICT, including for the purpose of refusing to process them, thus combating the use of rent or orange accounts.

10 – Information Sharing

Requires electronic payment companies to share with public safety authorities information about transactions suspected of involvement in criminal activities.

11 – More fraud control

It requires from regulated institutions (such as banks) additional controls on fraud, reporting to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keeping such information available to the Central Bank.

12 – Behavior and credit history

Requires behavioral and credit history so that companies can anticipate receivables from cards with payment on the same day, reducing the occurrence of fraud.

Cash Pix and Pix Change

On September 2, the Central Bank announced two new Pix products. Both will be implemented on November 29 and, like the previous changes, will have a limited value: R$500 during the day and R$100 between 8pm and 6am.

Pix Saque will work similarly to a traditional bank withdrawal. The customer will need to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent (any shop or ATM that offers the service), from the reading of a QR Code.

That way, the person will have access to money in notes. Commercial establishments and ATMs will be able to offer the withdrawal.

The Pix Troca will be similar. The only difference is that cash can be withdrawn during payment of a purchase at the establishment. The Pix, then, would be in the amount composed by the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. On the statement, the two amounts will be broken down.

According to the Central Bank, the two new products will have an optional offer. The decision will be taken by commercial establishments, companies and banking institutions that have ATMs.