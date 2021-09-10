See news from the headquarters of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Less than a week before the premiere of the 13th season of A Fazenda, the presentation of the reality show to the press, broadcast by Hoje em Dia, gave some spoilers of the house in which the pedestrians will be confined. Gym, outdoor area, workshop and the traditional cubicle were renovated. Among animals, the big news is a horned cow.

Ducks, sheep, cows and chickens are also confirmed at the headquarters located in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo. The animals are part of the daily routine of the participants, who will enter the house next Tuesday (14).

In the few images revealed, it is possible to see that the large spaces have a decoration that mixes the modern and the traditional and, of course, a lot of wood. The living room, even if redesigned, is similar to the one in previous editions.

DISCLOSURE/RECORD

The modern look of the A Fazenda 13 room

One of the new features is the gym, which in previous editions was outdoors. In this space, pawns are free to take care of their bodies and occasionally talk in secret about the game and articulate strategies.

REPRODUCTION/YOUTUBE

The indoor gym is one of the new features

The famous Lyon horse did not appear at the event, but Colorado did receive some live caresses from the Record reporter. Pigs are back too! Since 2019, the headquarters of A Fazenda had no pigs on its premises.

REPRODUCTION/YOUTUBE

It’s the horned cow’s first time on reality show

The stall, where every week pedestrians are sent to spend a few days sleeping with the horses, has also been renovated, but the traditional cold-water shower has been kept.

Credit

This is where pedestrians will sleep with horses

Fazenda 13 will feature a presentation by Adriane Galisteu and will have 20 participants. They are already pre-confined in hotels located in Greater São Paulo.