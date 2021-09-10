Serie B has only seven clubs with the same coach since the start of the championship | brazilian series b

With the departure, Segundona now has only seven coaches who remain in charge of the teams since the beginning of the competition.
Jerson Testoni leaves Brusque after nearly two years as the team’s coach — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
Of the top six placed in Serie B so far, Coritiba, CRB, Goiás, Botafogo, Avaí and Guarani, only two teams have not kept their commanders since their debut. Esmeraldino, who is currently commanded by Marcelo Cabo, but was coached by Pintado, and Alvinegro, who has Enderson Moreira on the edge of the field, but bet on Marcelo Chamusca at the beginning of the championship.
In addition to the four top 6 teams, another three complete the list of those who chose to keep their commanders: Operário-PR, Sampaio Corrêa and Ponte Preta.
Teams that have kept their coaches since the beginning of Serie B
|Placement/team
|Coach
|Hired in
|1st Coritiba
|Gustavo Morínigo
|January 4, 2021
|2nd CRB
|Allan Aal
|May 24, 2021
|5th Avaí
|Claudinei Oliveira
|December 9th 2020
|6th Guarani
|Daniel Paulista
|May 23, 2021
|8th Sampaio Correa
|Philip Surian
|May 27, 2021
|10th Worker-PR
|Matheus Costa
|October 21, 2020
|15th Black Bridge
|Gilson Klein*
|May 28, 2021
* Coach Gilson Kleina was announced by Macaca on May 28, but did not lead the team in the first round of Serie B, on the 29th, in a 2-1 defeat by Brusque.
Matheus Costa becomes the coach with the longest time ahead of a team in Serie B this season — Photo: Divulgação/Operário-PR
With the departure of Testoni, in common agreement with the team from Vale do Itajaí, Matheus Costa, from Operário-PR, became the longest-lived coach in the second division.