Serie B has only seven clubs with the same coach since the start of the championship | brazilian series b

Serie B has only seven clubs with the same coach since the start of the championship

With the departure, Segundona now has only seven coaches who remain in charge of the teams since the beginning of the competition.

Jerson Testoni leaves Brusque after nearly two years as the team’s coach — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas

Of the top six placed in Serie B so far, Coritiba, CRB, Goiás, Botafogo, Avaí and Guarani, only two teams have not kept their commanders since their debut. Esmeraldino, who is currently commanded by Marcelo Cabo, but was coached by Pintado, and Alvinegro, who has Enderson Moreira on the edge of the field, but bet on Marcelo Chamusca at the beginning of the championship.

In addition to the four top 6 teams, another three complete the list of those who chose to keep their commanders: Operário-PR, Sampaio Corrêa and Ponte Preta.

Teams that have kept their coaches since the beginning of Serie B

Placement/teamCoachHired in
1st CoritibaGustavo MorínigoJanuary 4, 2021
2nd CRBAllan AalMay 24, 2021
5th AvaíClaudinei OliveiraDecember 9th 2020
6th GuaraniDaniel PaulistaMay 23, 2021
8th Sampaio CorreaPhilip SurianMay 27, 2021
10th Worker-PRMatheus CostaOctober 21, 2020
15th Black BridgeGilson Klein*May 28, 2021

* Coach Gilson Kleina was announced by Macaca on May 28, but did not lead the team in the first round of Serie B, on the 29th, in a 2-1 defeat by Brusque.

Matheus Costa becomes the coach with the longest time ahead of a team in Serie B this season — Photo: Divulgação/Operário-PR

With the departure of Testoni, in common agreement with the team from Vale do Itajaí, Matheus Costa, from Operário-PR, became the longest-lived coach in the second division.