A woman died after being rescued on Thursday (9) from a boat adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, in the marine area of ​​Venezuela. Mariely Beatriz Chacón Marroquín, 40, had been missing since September 3, when she boarded a boat with her family (two children and three adults) and two sailors on their way to the island in the South American country. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

#7Sep Search and Rescue! Let’s keep the SAR 024 case active to find the 8 passengers of the motorboat that set sail from #Higuerote until La Tortuga. At the moment 4 people have been removed, who have been transferred to the Naval Base of La Orchila.@HAbreuMRT pic.twitter.com/cc5AUjOr0L — INEA (@inea_venezuela) September 7, 2021

Also according to the report, the woman was found about 64 kilometers from the island. Venezuelan authorities said the boat sank after entering the high seas due to the impact of the waves. A preliminary investigation indicated that the vessel was not suitable for navigation.

In addition to Mariely, 25-year-old Verónica Martinez, identified as the children’s nanny, and two minors, 6-year-old José, and his sister, María, 2, were found. The authorities who carried out the rescue still have not found the boat and the other four crew members of the fateful accident.

Read the full article on the website of the newspaper O Globo.