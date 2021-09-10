The authorities who carried out the rescue have yet to find the boat and four other crew members from the fateful accident in Venezuela.
Per Writing with O Globo in September 9, 2021 at 3:05 pm.
A woman died after being rescued on Thursday (9) from a boat adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, in the marine area of Venezuela. Mariely Beatriz Chacón Marroquín, 40, had been missing since September 3, when she boarded a boat with her family (two children and three adults) and two sailors on their way to the island in the South American country. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.
Also according to the report, the woman was found about 64 kilometers from the island. Venezuelan authorities said the boat sank after entering the high seas due to the impact of the waves. A preliminary investigation indicated that the vessel was not suitable for navigation.
In addition to Mariely, 25-year-old Verónica Martinez, identified as the children’s nanny, and two minors, 6-year-old José, and his sister, María, 2, were found. The authorities who carried out the rescue still have not found the boat and the other four crew members of the fateful accident.
Read the full article on the website of the newspaper O Globo.