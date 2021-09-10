‘Skins’ series actress is hit by a truck and is in serious condition in the US

the British actress Kathryn Prescott, 30, known for the series “Skins” and “24 Hours: The Legacy”, was run over by a cement truck and is in hospital with serious injuries. The information was released by her twin sister, Megan Prescott.

The accident happened on Tuesday (7), while the actress was crossing a street in New York, in the United States. In a post on her Instagram account, Megan tells how she received the news of the accident involving her sister.

“I got the most terrible phone call I’ve ever received in my life, on Tuesday night. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a street in New York on September 7th,” begins the sister, who is also an actress.

“After undergoing complex surgery, some of Kathryn’s injuries include: pelvis broken in two places, both legs, foot and left hand,” says Megan.

Despite all the injuries, Megan says Katryn was lucky enough to still be alive and that she narrowly missed being paralyzed. According to the actress’ sister, doctors are confident in her recovery.

Megan also says that Kathryn is alone in New York, but intends to go to her to help her recovery, but that the situation is not easy because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so she asked for help to the Embassy of the States United to not have to comply with the required quarantine restrictions, but the agency refused the request.

