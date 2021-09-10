Small Italian Town Has Mass Disappearance Of Cats

A mass disappearance of at least 50 cats is causing fear among residents of the small town of Lesignano Bagni, which is in the province of Parma, in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.







At least 50 cats have disappeared from the town of Lesignano Bagni Photo: Ansa / Ansa – Brazil

The disappearances occur in the Santa Maria del Piano area and, among the cats that disappeared, there is even the cat Bibì, owned by mayor Sabrina Alberini.

After a complaint by the local veterinarian Luana Giusti to the local newspaper “Gazzetta di Parma”, the case began to be investigated by the Carabineros, the forest police and the local police station.

“The cats that have disappeared have owners, they are used to staying at home and taking, at most, a walk through the residence’s garden before returning. They almost always disappear at night and sometimes they add up to two or three an hour. But, no one ever sees anything strange in places,” said Giusti.

A few years ago, in the same area, a person was arrested by the carabinieri for stealing cats and using the animals for trained dogs to hunt them. But, agents say that this time there are no clues in that direction.

The citadel has about four thousand inhabitants and residents are reporting the disappearances through a Facebook page.

The first reports were made in mid-August and the owners ask that anyone who has information or sees anything suspicious should inform the police immediately. .