Son mummifies the mother’s body to continue receiving her pension

A man mummified his 89-year-old mother, who died more than a year ago, to continue receiving her benefits in Innsbruck, Australia. Local police discovered the woman’s body in the basement of the house last Saturday (4). According to the 66-year-old man, the woman would have died of old age in June last year.

According to the testimony of the victim’s son, at first he tried to preserve the mother’s body using ice and wrapped the body in bandages to absorb any bodily fluids. “When he ran out of all that stuff, he covered his mother with cat litter and finally the corpse was mummified,” Helmut Gufler, in charge of the Social Security Fraud Unit, told public broadcaster ORF.

During the time the body was hidden, another of the woman’s children came to the house, but was informed by the brother that the elderly woman was in the hospital. According to police, he decided not to visit her at the alleged hospital because he assumed she would not recognize him due to his dementia.

According to the Sky News newspaper, the man who lived with his mother received his alimony and care assistance in the mail every month. In one of the deliveries, the postman asked to see the old woman. The suspect refused the request and was reported to the authorities.

Police went to the suspect’s house and found the mummified body in the basement. The man was accused of benefit fraud and concealing a corpse. In total, the son would have received around €50,000 (approximately R$308 thousand) after the mother’s death.

An autopsy is being performed on the body, but officers said there is no evidence of negligence by others.

See too

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach