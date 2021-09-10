Soybeans close in fall on the Chicago Stock Exchange with ‘accidental’ disclosure of…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brings its new monthly supply and demand report for September this Friday, the 10th, at 1 pm (Brasilia) and has already caused the well-known anxiety among traders and other market participants regarding the changes that may present for the new American crop. However, data was anticipated – perhaps unintentionally – by the US Department of Area under the agricultural insurance program by the NASS agency, also of the USDA, and weighed on the quotes.

The data are indicative of an increase in area, as the numbers grew by 909 thousand acres for corn, 897 thousand for soybeans and 500 thousand for wheat. “This is a strong indication that we will have in the area upwards in soybean, corn and wheat as well,” explained market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

The numbers helped to pressure the prices of grains on the Chicago Stock Exchange, which had already been testing slight movements and ended up deepening their lows in the trading session this Thursday (9). Thus, the day ends with prices losing more than 10 points among the most traded positions. Thus, November was once again quoted at US$ 12.70 and May/22, as a reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 12.89 per bushel.

Still as Vanin pointed out, the possible increase in area could be combined with a possible also higher productivity expected for grains – in the expectation of some analysts and consultants – with the rains that have arrived in recent days in regions that had been suffering from dry weather in the Corn Belt, especially in the north and west of the country.

“The NASS numbers are not the planted area, but its shift from one survey to the other is a good indication for the area reviews”, adds Agrinvest. And the brokerage also draws attention to the fact that not all producers register their areas in the agricultural insurance program. “That depends on the cost, the climate and also the region.”

Thus, on the eve of the monthly supply and demand report and the ‘accidental’ disclosure of area numbers under the insurance program, the market reacted, mainly in soybeans and, once again, demand information ended up losing strength and space on traders’ radar.

China, this Thursday, went to the market once again to buy 132,000 tons of 2021/22 soybeans from the United States. The day before, 106 thousand tons were purchased.

Alongside the USDA figures that have already been released and will come out this Friday, the futures market in Chicago also continues to be pressured by the compromised logistics of the United States after the passage of hurricane Ida. The weather destroyed numerous trading structures along the Mississippi River bed and compromised the flow of US production through its main channel to the Gulf of Mexico.

“People are in a kind of waiting pattern this week, waiting for what might happen in the Gulf. If that extends to October, November, when US exports were three to five times that volume, there will be a lot more pressure.” Soy Transportation Coalition director Mike Steenhoek told Bloomberg.

Nor are there large volumes being shipped to Pacific ports, according to data collected by the international news agency.

Still, for the US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, US exports are unlikely to present major disruptions despite the current problems. However, US shipments retreated to their lowest volume in seven years compared to the current scenario. The USDA bulletin released on Tuesday showed shipments of just 68,000 tonnes of soybeans alone.

American Shipments – Chart: USDA + Bloomberg

Alongside the drop in soybeans, oil futures also had a day of severe pressure and dropped more than 2% on Thursday. The market was pressured by an intensified decline in oil following news that China will intervene in the oil market with historic sales of its reserves.

In a final statement on Thursday, the National Administration of Food and Strategic Reserves said the country had used its gigantic oil reserves to “relieve pressure from rising raw material prices.” It offered no further details, but people familiar with the matter said the statement referred to millions of barrels the government offered in mid-July.

In the late afternoon, WTI oil futures yielded more than 2%, taking the barrel to US$67.89 in the spot, and the Brent to US$71.23, down 1.89%. At the same time, natural gas was up more than 2%, while gold, silver and copper also worked on the positive side of the table. At the same time, the drop in the dollar index was 0.19%.

Alongside the oil issues, the financial market was also suffering from a more negative day due to concerns about the resumption of global economic growth due to the escalation in the number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, mainly in the United States.