Spider-Man 3 | Alleged video from the set shows Andrew Garfield in action

Another supposed behind-the-scenes video leaked today on social networks. Spider-Man: No Return Home, Where Andrew Garfield appears dressed in the hero’s uniform in the recordings of a scene.

It is noteworthy that the possibility of Garfield and Tobey Maguire being in the movie reprising their respective Spider man, but nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.