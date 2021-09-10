Starts distribution of doses of covid vaccine for adolescents in SC

Health In order to be vaccinated, adolescents must be authorized by their parents or guardians.

10 Sep 2021 – 06:42 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Ricardo Wolffenbuttel/SECOM

The Health Department begins this Friday, 10, the distribution of 87,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the 17 Decentralized Units of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catatarina for the vaccination of adolescents in priority groups (pregnant women, postpartum women, lactating women, with permanent disabilities, patients with comorbidities and deprived of liberty) and for the application of the booster dose in the elderly aged 85 years or more.

The director of Dive/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, highlights the new phase of the immunization calendar.

“With the fast pace of vaccination throughout the state, we were able to start sending doses for application in adolescents and the booster dose in the elderly over 85 years of age. It is another important step in the State’s Vaccination Campaign”, emphasizes the director.

In order to be vaccinated, adolescents must be authorized by their parents or guardians. Authorization can be verbal, if the young person is accompanied by parents or guardians, or upon presentation of a consent form duly filled in and signed by the parents and/or legal guardians. In the case of elderly people over 85 years of age, the booster dose should be given to those who took the second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

Check here the guidelines for the vaccination of adolescents and the application of the booster dose in the elderly over 70 years old.

Adult doses and second application

The state will also forward 30,580 doses of Coronavac to 124 municipalities to regional centers for the application of the first dose in adults aged 18 years or more who have not yet been vaccinated. For the application of the second dose, 85,410 doses from Pfizer and 84,870 from Coronavac will be distributed. In all, 288,610 doses will be sent to the centrals this Friday.

Distribution starts in the morning. The doses from the plants in Greater Florianópolis, Blumenau, Itajaí, Tubarão, Criciúma, Araranguá, Jaraguá do Sul, Joinville, Mafra, Lages and Rio do Sul will be transported by land. The doses from the São Miguel do Oesre, Chapecó, Xanxerê, Concórdia, Videira and Joaçaba plants are flown by plane by the Military Fire Department.

Check it out here the dose distribution table and guidelines to the Municipal Health Departments on the continuity of the Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19 in Santa Catarina.

Join Radio Jaraguá’s WhatsApp Groups

Related Matters

Health Jaraguá resumes application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 Health Jaraguá will have D2 application against covid on holiday Service at the Vaccine Center will be from 8 am to 5 pm Health State confirms second case of Delta variant in Jaraguá do Sul The patient has already been discharged from monitoring and is doing well sports Anvisa paralyzes game between Brazil and Argentina; match is closed Four Argentines entered the field in violation of sanitary rules

See more of Health