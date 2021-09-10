Store is spotted selling free game

A new battle royale has hit the market with the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, from Sharkmob AB. The game is now available on Steam and you can download and play it completely for free — unless, of course, you’ve been convinced to buy a download key online.

After all, it is quite common to find online stores selling game keys for all platforms, often with great discounts. And there’s nothing wrong with that, right? Well, at least not until they sell game keys that are free.

As pointed out by Outstar, Brand Manager at World of Darkness, which owns the shared modern fantasy world in which the series’ games are set. Vampire: The Masquerade, this is exactly the case with bloodhunt. Both the game’s official website and its Steam page indicate that it is a free-to-play game.

public service announcement:

DON’T ???? BUY ???? BLOODHUNT

IT’S ???? FREE (more key resellers are putting a price tag on the key, it’s going to be FREE and you can play it starting from tomorrow, DON’T BUY IT) pic.twitter.com/CVvt7VgXpt — Outstar (@outstarwalker) September 6, 2021

“Don’t buy Bloodhunt, it’s free to play”, said Outstar, on Twitter, the day before the launch of the battle royale. “More retailers are charging for the game key, which will be free and you can play from tomorrow”, he added, sharing a screenshot that shows the CDKeys website selling the game, which can be downloaded and played for free on Steam.

To make matters worse for the online store, bloodhunt was being sold at 7% off. The game is free, but on the site it cost $19.59 (with the original price listed as $20.99). In other words, the store was charging more than R$100 for a free-to-play title.

CDKeys online store was selling free game at 7% discountSource: Kotaku/Reproduction

As of this writing, the game’s sales page appears to be unavailable and could not be found on CDKeys. However, the Kotaku people managed to register the fact before the link was apparently taken down.

the battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is now available free for PC on Steam.