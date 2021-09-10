Study shows that taking 7,000 steps a day reduces the risk of death by up to 70%

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts, United States, and published in the scientific journal Jama Network, showed that people who walk more than 7,000 steps every day have a 50% to 70% lower risk of mortality. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Taking the number of steps is consistent with a route of 4km to 5km, depending on the person’s height. Even though it sounds like a lot, it is important to remember that steps taken indoors and in small displacements are also accounted for.

To arrive at the result, the scientists followed a group of 2,110 adults, aged between 38 and 50 years, 57.1% women and 42.1% black, for about 10 years.

Then, the volunteers were divided into three groups: those who took less than 7,000 steps a day, those who walked from 7,000 to 9,999 steps, and those who took more than 10,000 steps. The idea was to observe the association of the daily rhythm with premature mortality, when death happens before 65 years of age.

It was then concluded that, regardless of gender or ethnicity, people who took at least 7,000 steps daily had 50% to 70% less risk of dying prematurely than those who did not reach this mark.

