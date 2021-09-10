Temer brokered telephone contact between Bolsonaro and Alexandre de Moraes | Policy

In a political act last Tuesday (7), in São Paulo, Bolsonaro stated that he would no longer comply with Moraes’ decisions. “To tell you that, any decision of Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer fulfill. Our people’s patience has already run out, he still has time to ask for his cap and go about his own life. He, for us, it no longer exists,” Bolsonaro declared to an audience of supporters. The president of the Republic even made a threat to the president of the STF, minister Luiz Fux: “Or the head of this power frame his [Alexandre de Moraes] or that power can suffer what we don’t want.”

Due to the institutional crisis caused by the coup threat, Bolsonaro sent a plane to São Paulo this Thursday, in order to pick up his predecessor for lunch. During the meeting, which was not on the official agenda and which was also attended by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, Temer instructed the president to publish a “pacification manifesto”, entitled “Declaration to the Nation”. The text was written by Temer himself and approved by Bolsonaro.

Alexandre de Moraes is a personal friend of Temer, in whose government he was Minister of Justice and by whom he was appointed Minister of the Federal Supreme Court. The telephone conversation between him and Bolsonaro was pleasant and institutional.

In the “Declaration to the Nation”, Bolsonaro states that he never had “the intention to attack any of the powers”. According to the text, “people who exercise power do not have the right to ‘stretch the rope’, to the point of harming Brazilians’ lives and their economy.”

In the text, the president credits the institutional crisis to “disagreements” in relation to Alexandre de Moraes’ decisions in the fake news inquiry, which investigates the dissemination of fake content on the internet by pocketnarista militants. Bolsonaro says that these issues “must be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken in order to ensure the observance of the fundamental rights and guarantees provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution”.

“I know that a good part of these divergences result from conflicts of understanding about the decisions adopted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the scope of the fake news inquiry. But in public life, people who exercise power do not have the right to “stretch the rope” , to the point of harming the lives of Brazilians and their economy,” said the president.

According to him, the threats he made were the result of “the heat of the moment”.

“I want to say that my words, at times blunt, were the result of the heat of the moment and the clashes that were always aimed at the common good,” Bolsonaro said in the statement.

This is not the first episode of rapprochement between Bolsonaro and the former president of the Republic. In August of last year, after an explosion in the Lebanon capital left more than 150 dead, Jair Bolsonaro announced that the aid mission sent to Beirut would be led by Temer, who is of Lebanese descent.

Bolsonaro publishes ‘Declaration to the Nation’

Read below the full text entitled ‘Declaration to the Nation’ released by Bolsonaro.

At the moment when the country is divided between institutions, it is my duty, as President of the Republic, to go public and say:

1. I never had any intention of attacking any of the Powers. Harmony between them is not my will, but a constitutional determination that everyone, without exception, must respect.

2. I know that a good part of these divergences result from conflicts of understanding about the decisions adopted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the scope of the fake news inquiry.

3. But in public life, people who exercise power do not have the right to “stretch the rope”, to the point of harming Brazilians’ lives and their economy.

4. That is why I want to declare that my words, sometimes blunt, were the result of the heat of the moment and the conflicts that always aimed at the common good.

5. In spite of his qualities as a jurist and professor, there are natural differences in some decisions made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

6. Therefore, these issues must be resolved by judicial measures that will be taken in order to ensure the observance of the fundamental rights and guarantees provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

7. I reiterate my respect for the institutions of the Republic, the driving forces that help to govern the country.

8. That’s what democracy is all about: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary working together on behalf of the people and all respecting the Constitution.

9. I have always been willing to maintain a permanent dialogue with the other Powers in order to maintain harmony and independence between them.

10. Finally, I want to register and thank the extraordinary support of the Brazilian people, with whom I align my principles and values, and lead the destiny of our Brazil.