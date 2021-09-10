TEMPTATION: Catholic bishop renounces church to live romance with writer of erotic books

A religious man known for practicing exorcism, with a long career in the Catholic Church, fell in love with a psychologist who is dedicated to writing erotic books – one of which is a Satanist tale! It could be a summary of a fan fic, in the mold of 50 Shades of Grey, but it is the real story of the Spanish bishop Xavier Novell.

Defender of the independence movement in Catalonia, and famous for homophobic speeches, Novell had his resignation accepted by Pope Francis on August 24th.

Despite the controversies, the Spanish press revealed that the real reason for his leaving the church was his love affair with Silvia Caballol. The information was published by local newspapers this Sunday (5/9). They realize that the religious is already living with Caballol in Barcelona, ​​less than a month after leaving the priesthood.

eroticism and possession

Divorced and mother of two, Silvia Caballol is 38 years old and has a degree in psychology from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Among the books he has published are the Amnesia Trilogy and Gabriel’s Hell in Lust, in free translation from Spanish. Both are erotic works and the second has an even hotter ingredient: “the raw struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan and between Angels and Demons,” says the publisher’s summary.