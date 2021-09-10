Tesla switches windshield wipers to laser in new patent

A 2019 project submitted by Tesla to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) was made public. The electric assembler’s intention was to register a device to clean the windshield surface with high-powered laser beams.

The patent provides for laser beams to be directed from two structures located in the middle of the car’s hood, as shown in the diagram.

“It is a cleaning system for vehicles that includes an optical assembly that emits a laser beam to radiate a region of glass. There is a debris detection circuit,” the document says.

The device could digitally clean “windshields, vehicle camera lenses (for autonomous driving), side windows, mirrors and solar panels.”

The existence of the patent does not necessarily mean that Tesla will one day put this device in their cars. Patents of this type are mainly used to protect products, in order to prevent competitors from appropriating the idea in question.

