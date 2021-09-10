The 1st IL-76 aircraft made on the new Aviastar-SP line is delivered

IL-76MD-90A – Image: United Aircraft Corporation





United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russia’s aerospace and defense corporation, announced that the first Ilyushin IL-76MD-90A aircraft manufactured on Aviastar-SP’s new production line was delivered this week.

As we had followed a few months ago, in May UAC had published a video with beautiful images of this IL-76 in the most modern MD-90A version, being transferred from the assembly hangar to the painting one.

In case you haven’t seen the previous article, review the beautiful scenes in the following recording:





And after these months in the completion hangar, yesterday UAC published an update on its profile, describing:

“The first heavy transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A, assembled on the new production line of Aviastar-SP, was delivered to the VTA aviation regiment based in Ulyanovsk. It was built under a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.”

Первый тяжелый транспортный самолет Ил-76МД-90А, собранный на новой поточной линии сборки ульяновского авиастроительного предприятия АО ‘Авиастар-СП’ передан в авиаполк ВТА, базирующийся в Ульяновске pic.twitter.com/mnAAKHLobS — United Aircraft Corp (@UAC_Russia) September 8, 2021

According to the managing director of Aviastar-SP, Sergey Sheremetov, this is an important step for the team of aircraft builders in Ulyanovsk, confirming the ability to effectively solve all assigned tasks.

“Thanks to the modernization of the production facilities and the introduction of a new technological process, the factory plans in the near future to continuously increase the series construction of aircraft, reaching a production rate of 12 aircraft per year. To implement a large-scale manufacturing program, the company is actively recruiting new employees,” said the director.





The new production line makes it possible to reduce the intensity of work in the assembly of the aircraft. It comprises ten fuselage section docking stations, wing and tail assembly, engine installation and aircraft systems. The line is equipped with a laser positioning system for the units, which guarantees high precision in the joining of all the elements of the aircraft.

The Ilyushin Il-76 is a strategic transport aircraft designed by the Ilyushin design office in Soviet times. It was first planned as a commercial freighter in 1967 and made its first flight in 1971. Since then, with its exceptional ability to carry non-standard sized and/or high concentrated weight loads due to its ramped tail, it has gained prominence and flies around the world on special contracts.

See in the titles below some recent passages of the model in special transports in Brazil.

