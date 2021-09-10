‘The best decision’, says Fernando about end of engagement with Maiara | celebrities

Playback/TV Globo Fernando and Maiara shortly after announcing their engagement

Maiara and Fernando Zor ended their engagement. The country singers are known for many comings and goings in the relationship and fans are wondering if this time the separation is definitive. To columnist Leo Dias, the singer did not answer if he is thinking of getting back together with his ex-fiancée, but he spoke a little about the reasons that led them to break off the relationship.

“Like every couple, we had our crises, which ended up eroding our relationship. I believe that at this moment is the best decision for us”, said Fernando.

At the beginning of the relationship, the singer and Maiara used to expose their relationship on social networks a lot. Over time that changed and in recent months they maintained a more discreet life on the internet. According to the pair from Sorocaba, he and Maraisa’s sister learned that they don’t need to show everything they live and that social networks intensify everything.

“Having a public life doesn’t mean we have to expose everything all the time. We love and respect the fans and the people who follow us and cheer for us, but sometimes it’s necessary to preserve intimacy and life together,” he says.

An example of a situation that has gained great proportions on social networks is precisely the end of the engagement with Maiara. Fans of the former couple are looking for reasons that led to the breakup and messages that the sertanejos would be trying to convey in publications. Fernando argues that his relationship “cannot be marked by mistakes” they made.

“Maiara came into my life at the right time, we lived incredible moments. There was always a lot of love and respect above all. We made mistakes, made things right and learned a lot together”, he concludes.