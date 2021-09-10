The Enemy – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has announced remake

To start the PlayStation Showcase with style, the Lucasfilm Games and the studio aspyr announced that the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will get a remake, being console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at its launch.

Confirming rumors that have been around for years, the new version of the acclaimed RPG from Bioware was announced with a teaser trailer narrated by Jedi Bastila Shan and showing the villain figure Darth Revan, a Sith Lord who puts the Galaxy in a state of civil war before the events of the game itself, and whose influence permeates his narrative.

“The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a truly revolutionary achievement: an award-winning RPG of incredible scope, immersion and ambition, with an epic narrative to match”, wrote the producer Ryan Treadwell at the PlayStation Blog. “A cast of diverse characters to meet, multiple planets to meet, challenging battles to face, and a cinematic narrative that responds to the choices you’ve made — it’s no wonder that to this day KOTOR remains one of the most celebrated games of all. times.”

“With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Remake, our hope is to bring both novices and long-time fans an experience that can live alongside the greatest modern releases. We’re rebuilding from scratch with cutting-edge technology to match the level of innovation pioneer established by the original, all while keeping true to its revered narrative.”

Lucasfilm Games/Disclosure

This is Aspyr’s most ambitious project in its history, but she has a significant history with the Star Wars franchise, having worked on remasters of Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Jedi Outcast, Jedi Academy and even the Mac and mobile versions of KOTOR.

According to the producer, the studio has veterans from several studios, including members of the original Bioware team who worked on the 2003 game.

Originally released for PC and Xbox, the first Knights of the Old Republic takes place 4,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Family Saga, featuring new figures and characters that have become iconic in the Expanded Universe of Star Wars.

In the game, the player controls a soldier/explorer whose mission is to explore several planets in search of clues and parts of a map to find a mysterious weapon known as star forge, used by Revan and his apprentice, Darth Malak, to create a new Sith Empire and destroy the Galactic Republic.

As the adventure progresses, your protagonist forms alliances and friendships with many different figures, from Mandalorian warriors to Jedi like Bastila. Meanwhile, the relationship between the character and Darth Revan becomes increasingly clear.

The game received a sequel in KOTOR II: The Sith Lords, originally developed by Obsidian Entertainment, and later the MMORPG The Old Republic, released in 2011 and which remains strong and strong to this day.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Remake is not yet scheduled for release.