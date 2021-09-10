the highlights of PlayStation Showcase

Sony held a new PlayStation Showcase this Thursday, September 9, and the event was nothing short of bombastic.

Finally, after so many months of waiting, God of War: Ragnarok was revealed to the public, promising to end the saga of Kratos and Atreus. In addition, Insomniac revealed not only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well as a new game starring Wolverine.

And not only that: after several rumors, the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic had a remake announced, Forspoken and Ghostwire: Tokyo have gained new trailers, and more!

Check out the PlayStation Showcase news below:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to win remake To start the work, the Lucasfilm Games and the studio aspyr announced a remake of the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 on consoles. The teaser trailer is narrated by Jedi Bastila Shan, one of the main characters in the narrative, and shows the villain Darth Revan, the Sith Lord who went from hero to villain in saving the Republic from the Mandalorians, only to throw the Galaxy into a new civil war. The game, which has veterans from the original Bioware team on the Aspyr team, is not yet scheduled for release.

Project Eve announced for PS5 Announced in 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the Project Eve action game has now also been confirmed for PlayStation 5. To celebrate the announcement, South Korean studio SHIFT UP released a trailer showing more of the game’s insane action, in which protagonist Eve must face several monstrosities to survive a post-apocalyptic Earth. The game has no release date yet.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes out in March 2022 Announced at the Summer Game Fest, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Borderlands’ new spin-off) gained a release date: March 25th. Blending Borderlands-esque elements and playing with the platitudes and stereotypes of board role-playing games, in Wonderlands players will take control of heroes in a medieval campaign run by none other than Tiny Tina herself. In the cast, in addition to Ashly Burch like Tina, we have Andy Samberg like the Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes like the robot Frette and Will Arnett in the role of the villain dragon lord. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Forspoken gets new trailer and comes out in early 2022 THE Square Enix released a new trailer for the game Forspoken (the old one Project Athia), showing more of its main narrative and giving a release forecast for the second quarter of 2022. In Forspoken, the protagonist Frey Holland (Ella Balinska) is transported from New York to the inhospitable world of Athia where, along with her magical Fey bracelet, she must tame and control magical powers and face the mighty Tantas to return home. Forspoken comes out for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Rainbow Six Extraction gets new trailer Rainbow Six Extraction (formerly Quarantine), co-op version of Ubisoft’s popular tactical shooter, has gained a new trailer highlighting gameplay, in which special agents must face off against alien invaders that have taken over the Earth. Previously slated for September, Rainbow Six Extraction now comes out in January 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Alan Wake Remastered out in October Announced this Tuesday (7), Alan Wake Remastered won its first trailer on PlayStation Showcase, as well as revealing the release date for October 5th. Version with graphical improvements and 4K resolution of Remedy’s 2010 game, in the game the protagonist Alan Wake must face a mysterious entity that took the city of Bright Falls to find his wife Alice. This is the first time Alan Wake has made it to PlayStation consoles. It will also be available on PC (via Epic Games Store), Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto V for new generation is postponed to March THE Rockstar Games revealed that the PS5 (and Xbox Series X|S) version of GTA V and GTA Online was postponed from November 2021 to March 2022. On PlayStation 5, GTA Online will gain a standalone version that can be downloaded for free by subscribers in the first three months post-launch

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets new trailer and arrives in 2022 new game from Tango Gameworks (in The Evil Within), Ghostwire: Tokyo got a new trailer showing more of his narrative and villain, Hannya. After making the population of Tokyo disappear in a mysterious mist, Hannya and her group known as “The Faceless Ones” dominate the city streets, along with terrifying creatures from Japanese folklore known as the “Visitors”. in the role of the young Akito, which has been possessed by a mysterious spirit, the player must master magical powers and abilities to face these creatures and defeat the masked villain. Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives in Q2 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Guardians of the Galaxy Game wins a narrative-focused trailer Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gained a new trailer focused on the narrative, showing the conflict between the Guardians and the Church of Universal Truth. Not only that, other characters from Marvel’s space core also show up, including the cosmonaut dog. Cosmos and the New Troop. The new Guardians of the Galaxy game comes out on October 26th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch (via cloud).

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt arrives on PS5 in 2021 the battle royale of Vampire: The Masquerade, recurrent at events like Summer Game Fest, now appears on PlayStation Showcase, revealing that the game will be released for PS5 later in 2021. Developed by the studio Sharkmob, in Bloodhunt players will be able to control members of different clans and battle through the streets of Prague, Czech Republic. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is already in Early Access on Steam, and has localization for Brazilian Portuguese.

Deathloop gets new trailer just before release https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uERbqyh-Tc deathloop, from Arkane Studios, comes out next Tuesday (14), and nothing more fitting than a new trailer detailing more of its narrative, with the protagonist Colt trying to connect the clues about the strange Visionaries who control the island of Blackreef, the time loop, and its role in all of this. The game arrives for PS5 and PC.

Radiohead Announces Special Kid A Mnesia Experience In one of the event’s most random announcements, the band radiohead revealed a special interactive experience of Kid A Mnesia, a special project that celebrates the albums’ 21st anniversaries kid A and Amnesiac, made in partnership with the Epic Games. The Kid A Mnesia disc comes out on November 5th, and the game (or whatever) will be made available on the same more for PS5 and PC.

Tchia comes out in 2022 for PC, PS4 and PS5 Tchia, an open-world tropical adventure inspired by the environment and culture of the Pacific islands known as New Caledonia, has been given a new trailer and a 2022 release. In the game, you can explore an archipelago full of diverse animals, and may even take temporary control of them, as you go on a journey to discover more of this region and its characters. (Not to mention that it is also possible to pet a crab)

Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy to win compilation for PS5 and PC Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a collection that brings together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy in a single package, with visuals remastered for PlayStation 5 and, for the first time in the franchise, PC. The collection is scheduled for early 2022.

PS5 Exclusive Wolverine Game Announced Insomniac Games announced a new superhero game on PlayStation Showcase: Marvel’s Wolverine. The CG trailer doesn’t show much beyond the damage Logan did in a bar, and for now there’s no release slated for the game — but it’s already known that it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Check out secrets and easter eggs from the trailer.

Gran Turismo 7 comes out in March and gets a new trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tBUSXIkG1A THE Digital Polyphony finally revealed the release date of the long awaited racing simulator Gran Turismo 7: March 4, 2022. The new trailer, in addition to showing more of the cars available for the game, also showcased more of the map interface elements, racing icons, vehicle customization and more that await gamers on both PS4 and PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out in 2023 In addition to Wolverine, Insomniac also revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, new Spider-Man game that will bring together Peter parker and Miles Morales in a new adventure, which will have the presence of venom. Not only that, judging by the narration the villain Kraven the Hunter will also have a prominent role in the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for 2023 on PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer’s secrets and easter eggs.