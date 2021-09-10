the highlights of PlayStation Showcase

Sony held a new PlayStation Showcase this Thursday, September 9, and the event was nothing short of bombastic.
Finally, after so many months of waiting, God of War: Ragnarok was revealed to the public, promising to end the saga of Kratos and Atreus. In addition, Insomniac revealed not only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well as a new game starring Wolverine.
And not only that: after several rumors, the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic had a remake announced, Forspoken and Ghostwire: Tokyo have gained new trailers, and more!
Check out the PlayStation Showcase news below:
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to win remake
Project Eve announced for PS5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes out in March 2022
Forspoken gets new trailer and comes out in early 2022
Rainbow Six Extraction gets new trailer
Alan Wake Remastered out in October
Grand Theft Auto V for new generation is postponed to March
Ghostwire: Tokyo gets new trailer and arrives in 2022
Guardians of the Galaxy Game wins a narrative-focused trailer
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt arrives on PS5 in 2021
Deathloop gets new trailer just before release
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uERbqyh-Tc
Radiohead Announces Special Kid A Mnesia Experience
Tchia comes out in 2022 for PC, PS4 and PS5
Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy to win compilation for PS5 and PC
PS5 Exclusive Wolverine Game Announced
Gran Turismo 7 comes out in March and gets a new trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tBUSXIkG1A
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out in 2023
God of War: Ragnarok is finally revealed