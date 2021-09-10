Credit: World Football Summit / Reproduction

the brazilian Ronaldo Nazário gave his opinion on the idea of ​​carrying out the world Cup every two years, not every four years as is currently done. And the former player was fully in favor of this possible change.

“I see these changes with great optimism. I have no doubts that the Cup will continue to be the most prestigious competition in the world. The Worlds was designed almost 100 years ago and the speed of today’s times is different”.

“This leads us to think about changing the format to improve the quality of the show for fans,” he said. Ronaldo “Phenomenon” at a press conference promoted by FIFA in Doha, capital of Qatar, host country for the 2022 World Cup.

Wenger’s idea

The proposed changes in the World Cup are from the coach Arsene Wenger, formerly of Arsenal, who currently works as FIFA’s global head of development.

Wenger is considering reducing the five FIFA Dates that teams currently have for a year to just one, which would be held between the months of October and November; or for two, which would also include the month of March.

Thus, the month of June would be reserved for the organization of continental tournaments, such as the Eurocopa and Copa América, in odd years, and the world Cup, in even years.

“Only a window for tournaments and for the qualifying stages would be the best for everyone. Improves the quality of football. If you ask Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, they will say they do want more opportunities to win the World Cup. We are all on the proposed schedule. Cup every two years is a wonderful idea”, said Ronaldo Fenômeno.

When?

THE FIFA it is thinking of implementing this model from 2026 onwards, with the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, preceding the continental tournaments in 2027 (Eurocup, Copa America, etc.) and the new World Cup in 2028.

“We will have a Worlds the year after the Euro and I don’t think we can have any problems with that. It looks like Euro 2020 has been over for a long time and we are already looking forward to the next tournament. Fans deserve to see more high-level competition matches,” said Wenger at the FIFA match.

“We also think about the well-deserved rest that athletes need to have. Today’s calendar is very painful. When there are commitments with the national teams, they have to travel a lot, to travel many miles, before they can go back to serving their club. The single qualifying window favors the national championships”, concluded Ronaldo.

READ TOO

Ex-Palmeiras, forward denies hit with Serie A club

Atlético-MG director admits that midfielder is monitored by the club

Brasileirão: Hulk and Bruno Henrique are the main finishers in the 1st round; see the top-10

Botafogo aims to hire a former Palmeiras striker