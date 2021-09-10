There are ten goalless games, Cano avoids haste with fasting at Vasco: “Something natural, it will pass quickly” | Vasco

Germán Cano has been the most popular of Vasco’s players since last year. He achieved this status with many goals, quick resolutions inside the area and also due to actions taken off the field. He lives, however, his biggest fast at the club: he hasn’t scored in 10 games. And the drought, how could it be different, was addressed at a press conference this Friday morning.

+In the biggest fast at Vasco, Cano sees an average of goals drop 34% in Serie B compared to Serie A

– I’ve passed it several times in my career. I take it for granted, I know it will pass quickly. I’m working even harder to strengthen myself and create more opportunities. I know that the next game will change. I believe in everything that is done on the field. The results of my career are there – guaranteed the Argentine forward in the first question.

– I do things the best way to make it happen on the field. Sometimes it doesn’t happen, but I believe in what I can do. We are at a difficult time, but we will quickly leave to give the team victories. We are working hard. When you’re down, you have to work twice as hard. This is happening inside Vasco he added.

Regarding Lisca’s work, a period in which he went through the worst phase with Cruz de Malta, the Argentine stated that he did not make a league. And, in relation to Fernando Diniz, he promised commitment to score again.

– We didn’t connect well with Professor Lisca. He implanted an idea of ​​the game that many times on the field didn’t happen the way he wanted. At other times it happened, but this is something that happens in football. The player is always predisposed to do the best on the field. Sometimes it doesn’t happen.

– I hope to do my best with this new coach, as I have always done since I arrived at Vasco. I know I’ve gone 10 games without a goal, but I’m calm. I trust in my abilities, I’m working, I’m a professional and I’m always looking to improve.

Cano, 33, guarantees that it is not because of a lack of work and commitment that the ball is not going in.

– Sometimes things don’t happen on the field. I believe that everyone here is working to improve. Sometimes he plays well, sometimes he plays poorly, I don’t score… But the team is completely committed. We are going through a storm that will pass very quickly, I believe in the players and in my abilities – he said.

With a relationship with Vasco until the end of the year, Cano was asked about renewal, but assured that he prefers not to think about it at the moment.

“My head is 100% right now, thinking about Vasco’s access. I’m not thinking about anything else, what will happen next year. I don’t know, I honestly don’t know. What I know is that I want to move up to the First Division with Vasco, that’s what’s on my mind at the moment,” he said.

– I want to go up with Vasco, I’m working a lot. Right now I’m not well, I’m going through a fast. I think about working and doing the best on the field, and that Vasco is in the First Division. Then we’ll sit down to talk to the Bird. Today I’m 100% thinking about access and the next game – completed.

Romulo said that Vasco is not a candidate for access at the moment. What do you think about?

+READ: Romulo is pessimistic about Vasco’s situation in the dispute for access: “We are not a candidate”

– I can’t be in every player’s head, sometimes things are misinterpreted. You also have to know how to understand the other person and not say things that aren’t. I believe everyone wants to move up to the First Division next year. We are working, we charge each other because we need to score, we need not to score. Everyone is going through a low level. There is no other way to see what can happen on the field.

Management has supported the group or is it absent?

– The board is present with us at all times. When we play here and away from home. That follow-up is what we need. Being close to everyone, always giving us good energy. Salgado, Bird and the entire board are committed to us. They are always on the road and solving things so that we don’t lack anything at Vasco. I believe they are ambitious workers who always want more.

– At the moment we are not doing well footballingly. Off the field, people are doing everything they can to improve. I believe in them a lot because I live with them daily and see everything that is happening here. I talk a lot with Bird, I talk a lot with Salgado, and they are people who always want the best for us and for Vasco.

Was there a relationship problem between the cast and Lisca?

– No, at this moment the players always gave their best to make things happen on the field. Did not work. Outside the field, he had a good relationship. Me and my companions. He was always motivating players, but it didn’t happen. There’s no other way to talk about him. We know he’s a very good coach, he’s already moved up to the Series, and all the best for him. Now we have to look ahead and follow the work path because soon things will change.

Desire to leave a legacy in Vasco

– I always thought of good dreams when I arrived at Vasco and thinking of leaving a legacy as an example of how I am as a person and as a professional. I am very happy to be at Vasco. Some things I wanted didn’t happen, but I have to keep looking forward that all this will change.

Difficulties with excessive changes in coaches

– I work to score goals. Right now, that’s not happening. We had little time working with many coaches, and that makes it difficult too. With the calendar, the incoming coach finds it difficult to execute the ideas. I really believe in long processes. It’s difficult for players to adapt to different coaches’ ideas.

Bothered by being out of the area too much?

– It doesn’t bother me because I scored a lot of goals leaving the area. But I always want to stay inside the area to have scoring opportunities. I’m a person who quickly adapts to what the coach asks because he’s noticing that I can do it. I try to do my best.

Request for patience and confidence in access