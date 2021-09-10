“They should have thought a little more about him”

Credit: Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Now rival being Flamengo’s commander, coach Renato Portaluppi let his Grêmio side speak louder when analyzing sincerely, to Radio Gaucha, the departure of Maicon from the Grêmio cast. The red-black commander said he was “saddened” by the goodbye of the steering wheel and indicated that people from the club could have “thought a little more” about the steering wheel.

“He is a player who, with his experience and his football, I’m sure he could still help Grêmio a lot, both in the Copa do Brasil and, mainly, in the Brazilian Championship. So, it is with great sadness that I receive this news, that Maicon has left Grêmio”, lamented Renato, before expanding:

“I think people should have thought a little more, paid a little more attention, even for Maicon’s curriculum at Grêmio, for what he represents to the group and for the football he plays. I get sad. I’m really sad. Especially in a delicate moment like the one Grêmio is going through”.

Under the command of Renato from 2016 to 2021, Maicon piled up cups, mainly in the 2016 Copa do Brasil, which took the team out of the long starvation of major titles. Afterwards, he also won Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana, Recopa Gaúcha and the state ones of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Maicon, at his farewell press conference last Wednesday, which had a lot of tears of emotion on his part, said that he will continue playing in 2022 for some other club. The defensive midfielder’s last match for Grêmio had his own expulsion in a 1-0 defeat at home to Corinthians.

See the main excerpts of Maicon’s speech at his farewell:

PROVOCATIONS TO INTER:

“My apologies are for the inside of the club. If I ever went past the point. I ask for the people who lived with me. About taunts in classics, that’s part of football. I leave Grêmio, but there are other players here who are going to do it. And on their side, when they win, they’ll do it too. I respect all the professionals from all the teams, but the one I defend I will always fight. Here is my home”

HELP THE GRÊMIO CAST UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR:

“I quit Grêmio, it will never happen again. There’s no way. I’m going back to Rio de Janeiro, at my house. But I’m going to ask you to stay in the WhatsApp group until the end of the year. Who knows how to help with a comment, an audio. I’ll see all the games and keep rooting. I only played four Brazilian games. This bothered me a lot. I’ll keep texting the guys. I can’t quit Grêmio anymore, there’s no way, it’s impossible”

REQUEST FOR APOLOGIES TO REFEREE RICARDO MARQUES RIBEIRO:

“I wanted to apologize to Ricardo (Marques Ribeiro). I exceeded myself too much. Apologize to Fábio Santos, Cassio and other Corinthians players who held me back. I passed the point at that point.

MOMENT I WOULD LIKE TO RELIVE:

“A moment I wanted to live again was the Libertadores title. I wasn’t on the field, but the arrival in Porto Alegre, the way it was, that I saw that our fans were very different. In 2015, I arrived on a Saturday, at Grêmio x Caxias, we were 8th at Gauchão I think and there were 25 thousand people at the Arena. I saw that this was the right place for me to play. I knew that right there would be a stadium with 60,000 supporting us”

READ MORE:

Grêmio justifies the reason for not using rising stars from the base

Grêmio signs with a pledge of 30 million euros

Will the Brazil Cup have an audience on the quarterfinals? See the situation of each team

Brasileirão: attack, defense, best home team and more; see stats after the end of the 17th round

Any surprises? Check out the 5 greatest dribblers in Brazilian football