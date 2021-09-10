Third dose shouldn’t be for everyone, says Oxford vaccine maker

teacher Sarah Gilbert
Professor Sarah Gilbert says extra doses should be used to boost immunity in countries with low vaccination rates

The scientist who led the creation of the Oxford immunizer against covid said that vaccinating everyone with a third dose is unnecessary. She also called for the doses to be sent to countries in need.

Professor Sarah Gilbert told the British Daily Telegraph that some vulnerable groups of people need reinforcements, but that in most cases immunity is “lasting a long time”.

“We need to get vaccines to countries where few people have been vaccinated so far,” she said.

The UK’s vaccine advisory body is expected to give a final opinion on booster doses in the country in the coming days.