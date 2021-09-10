This is the last chance to test New World before its official launch in a few weeks ⋆

THE Amazon Games just announced, through social networks dedicated to your project New World, that the Open Beta of the game is now available. This is the last opportunity to evaluate one of the most anticipated titles of the year before its official launch, which is scheduled to take place on September 28th — if we don’t have other “surprises”. So let’s go into the details about this new testing phase?

The New World Open Beta started this Thursday (9), at 11:00 am (Eastern time), and runs until 4:00 am on September 12th. During this period, Steam users will be able to download and play the title for free. This time, the game team chose to adopt a different way of giving players access to the testing phase. insteads access keys, players can simply navigate to the New World page on Steam and click on “Enter New World Playtest Open Beta”, and finally, on “Ask for access”. An email will be sent to the player, allowing them to download the game for free.

According to a post on the game’s Facebook page, the New World Open Beta initially has 65 servers, 10 of which are dedicated to South American players. It is also worth remembering that the test is available in Brazilian Portuguese and that all player progress made during the testing phase will be erased upon completion. You can check all the changes and improvements made for this new testing phase through the game’s official website. new World is available in pre-order on Steam for R$75.49 in its Standard version and R$93.99 in its Deluxe version.

