Tiago Leifert leaves TV Globo after ‘The Voice Brasil’, says broadcaster

Tiago Leifert will leave TV Globo after “The Voice Brasil”, the station announced in a statement released today, without going into further details.

He will present the tenth season of “The Voice Brasil” until December 23rd. The new 2022 presenters of “Big Brother Brasil” and “The Voice Brasil” are yet to be defined.

Through social networks, the presenter said that the doors are not closed, but that he wants to risk this new professional path outside the channel he has worked for over a decade.

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he needs to leave his parents’ house and face the world. In my personal life I’ve obviously been through this moment, my hair (or lack of it) doesn’t lie: I’m 41 years old, married and a father. In professional life… this moment has arrived, wrote Leifert on Instagram

Recently, after a new conversation and with the idea fully mature, I communicated my decision to Globo. It’s been almost 16 years as an employee. […] Making the decision to leave was extremely difficult, but that’s what I want right now. And I’m sure I can come back one day,” he added.

According to the UOL, there was an expectation of Leifert to announce his departure yesterday. It is not yet known who will take the place of the presenter.

In Globo’s corridors, the main bet is that Marcos Mion will take over the BBB. One of the clues would be the fact that he is only in charge of Saturday until the end of the year.

The director of Globo, Boninho, asked his friend to come back soon in an Instagram post and stressed that he has “a heavy heart”.

Leifert joined Globo in 2008 and has already directed shows such as “Central da Copa”, “Globo Esporte”, “The Voice Brasil” and “The Voice Kids Brasil”.

Since 2017, it presented the “Big Brother Brazil”. In June 2021, with Faustão’s departure, he took over TV Globo’s Sunday afternoons until Luciano Huck’s debut.

Leifert also led the “Super Dança dos Famosos”, which was won by Paola Oliveira and Leandro Azevedo.

Tiago Leifert presenting “Big Brother Brazil” Image: Press / TV Globo

start at Globo

Leifert joined Globo in 2004 as a presenter and editor at Rede Vanguarda, an affiliate of Globo in the interior of São Paulo.

Afterwards, he arrived at SportTV, in 2006, as a reporter and soon became editor-in-chief of ‘Globo Esporte’, presenter and was responsible for the change in the newspaper’s format.

After arriving at “The Voice” in 2012, he took over the morning “É de Casa” in 2015. He was also ahead of “Central da Copa” in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and commanded the first season of the “Kids” version from “The Voice”.

In 2016, he entered the geek universe on TV Globo with “Zero 1”. Finally, in 2017, he took over the “Big Brother Brazil”, having presented for the last time in 2021.

Leifert’s letter at Globo’s farewell

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he needs to leave his parents’ house and face the world. In my personal life I’ve obviously been through this moment, my hair (or lack of it) doesn’t lie: I’m 41 years old, married and a father. In professional life… that moment has arrived. In December I will say goodbye to the house I love.

The idea of ​​changing my life is not new and I started discussing it with Globo last year. As there was no rush, we agreed to talk again towards the end of my contract. Recently, after a new conversation and with the idea fully mature, I communicated my decision to Globo. It’s been almost 16 years as an employee. It was nine years in the sport, starting with SportTV. I covered an Olympics and 3 World Cups. I was able to create and lead a new format for the main sports newspaper in the house, Globo Esporte São Paulo, a milestone in my career. In entertainment, I participated in the implementation of 4 formats and presented 16 realities seasons.

I leave the BBB with the privilege of having commanded historic seasons, with a world record of voting and an enormous affection from the program’s fans, to whom I am grateful for the partnership. Going back to my decision, when I say it’s life changing I mean it. My father was hired by Globo in 1988. I was 8 years old. I grew up at Globo and met my wife at Globo. My sister met my brother-in-law at Globo. It’s much more than a job: Globo is a huge piece of my family’s history. It is no exaggeration to say that it is a love relationship.

Making the decision to leave was extremely difficult, but that’s what I want right now. And I’m sure I can go back one day. It’s been 20 years since I went to the US to study with the only mission of one day working at Globo. It’s time to declare victory and enjoy a very, very happy ending! But calm down! First of all, let’s make The Voice Brasil all different and full of new dynamics to celebrate this tenth edition (my last!) that we’ve already started recording and it’s spectacular.

I’ll have plenty of time to say goodbye to everyone, say thanks and obviously cry like never before.

Tiago