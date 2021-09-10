Tiago Leifert reveals the situation that motivated his decision to leave Globo | Television



Tiago Leifert on ‘More You’Reproduction/Globe

Rio – After surprising the public with the announcement that he will leave Globo, Tiago Leifert opened the door on the reasons that led the journalist to make this decision. During a chat with Ana Maria Braga, on “Mais Você” this Friday (10), the presenter told an episode of his personal life that resulted in the choice not to renew his contract with the network.

“There was a day, which was perhaps my big epiphany of last year, in the ‘BBB 20’ pandemic, my pregnant wife,” Leifert began. “I got home at 3, 4 am, she woke up and said, ‘The show was awesome! Aren’t you happy?’ and I said: ‘No, because I didn’t do more than my obligation’. She said: ‘Aren’t you going to celebrate?’ Me: ‘No, I’ll celebrate in May, when we deliver the season'”, she reported .

“But the truth is, Ana, I didn’t celebrate in May either because I was already worried about my neighbor and the other. And that’s when I stopped and said: ‘But when am I going to declare victory?’ There is so much I want to learn, I want to study, take care of the family. That was the choice I had to make. The mission here is complete, but I can go back,” said the journalist.

After 16 years working at the network, Leifert says he has collected “a nice amount of money” and intends to go back to school, in addition to being closer to his family. The presenter is married to another journalist Daiana Garbin and is the father of little Lua, 10 months old. “My daughter is growing up. I want to take her to school, I want to see her dance,” declared the communicator, who showed his daughter’s face for the first time on the program.

In “Mais Você”, the journalist also commented on the challenge of replacing Faustão in “Domingão”. “It was all very fast. It was a Thursday. I had just finished the BBB. I was going to my father’s house to talk about the decision. Then they said that Faustão was sick,” he said. “I played with Faustão. I loved that Sunday. It was very nice”, he guarantees, who also had to take the place of personalities like Léo Batista, in the sport, and Pedro Bial, in the “BBB”.