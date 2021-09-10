Tiago Leifert says goodbye to Globo at ‘The Voice Brasil’ | famous

After 15 years at Globo, presenter Tiago Leifert chose not to renew his contract with the company. He will present the tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ on TV Globo until December 23rd and the new 2022 presenters of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and ‘The Voice Brasil’ are yet to be defined.

In a statement, Tiago matured the desire to stop and leave the doors open for future partnerships.

“The idea of ​​quitting came in the middle of last year and I’ve been talking calmly with Globo ever since, waiting for the ideal moment. And it is now! The feeling is to leave the parents’ house to face the world.

“I have a love affair with Globo. And so I leave with the absolute certainty that I can give myself this time and that I will continue to be welcome here at any time. Many thanks to everyone who was with me. And especially to the public, who have always welcomed me”.

‘BBB21’: Juliette is the champion with 90.15% of the votes and wins R$1.5 million

‘BBB Day 101’: Tiago Leifert gets emotional in a reunion with the brothers

He started in 2004 as a presenter and editor at Rede Vanguarda, an affiliate of Globo in the interior of São Paulo. Then Tiago Leifert arrived at the SportTV, in 2006, as a reporter and soon became editor-in-chief of ‘Globo Esporte’, presenter and was responsible for the change in the newspaper’s format.

With a unique style, he drew attention and was invited to take new flights as the presenter of the Brazilian version of ‘The Voice‘, in 2012.

Tiago Leifert comments on fatherhood and emotion on ‘The Voice’

In 2015, he took on another new project at the station, this time, the morning ‘É de Casa’. He was also ahead of the ‘Central da Copa’, in 2010, 2014 and 2018, and participated in the growth of the franchise ‘voice‘, featuring the first season of the version ‘kids‘.

Tiago Leifert talks about his relationship with children from The Voice Kids

In 2016, he brought his passion for games and the universe geek for TV Globo, with ‘Zero 1’. And, in 2017, he took on one of his biggest challenges: running the ‘Big Brother Brazil’.

Tiago Leifert shows behind the scenes of the ‘Zero 1’ Special

2 of 4 Tiago Leifert at ‘The Voice Brasil 8’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo Tiago Leifert at ‘The Voice Brasil 8’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo

Presenting the last five editions of the BBB, Tiago left his mark not only with his catchphrases such as “fire in the playground” and “text does not decide a wall”, but also with historical editions – one of them guaranteed the world record for popular voting on a reality show .

Tiago Leifert cries during BBB21’s closing concert

3 of 4 Tiago Leifert — Photo: Globo Tiago Leifert — Photo: Globo

Several times he replaced colleagues in his programs and, more recently, he faced the mission of commanding Sunday afternoons during a medical leave from Fausto Silva and, later, at ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’. But it will be in front of what was his first entertainment project at the station – ‘The Voice Brasil’ – that Tiago Leifert will say goodbye to Globo, after 15 years of a happy and successful partnership.

And who said that Tiago Leifert doesn’t dance?

4 of 4 Tiago Leifert plays with Paolla Oliveira in ‘Super Dança’: ‘I’m a gossip’ — Photo: Globo Tiago Leifert plays with Paolla Oliveira in ‘Super Dança’: ‘I’m a gossip’ — Photo: Globo

The presenter has matured the will, which he had already expressed last year, to stop and chose not to renew his contract with the company, but leaves the doors open for future partnerships:

“I grew up here, as a person and as a professional. In fact, it has been 20 years since I left home to study in the USA with the mission of one day working at Globo. I achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me.”

“In here I built a beautiful story in the sport, where I could create new styles and narratives, be part of three World Cups and an Olympics. In entertainment, I was able to be present in the implementation of four formats and to be ahead of 16 seasons of realities, a passion of Brazil and also mine. Even more beautiful was running ‘Big Brother Brasil’, a passionate phenomenon, of which I have always been a fan, and which had recent editions considered historic.”

James Leifert will present the tenth season of the ‘The Voice Brazil‘ on TV Globo until December 23rd. The new 2022 presenters of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and ‘The Voice Brasil’ are yet to be defined.

Graduated in Psychology, Tiago Leifert imagined Lucas giving up since the first party

Tiago Leifert recalls the emotion of the ‘BBB20’ final amid the pandemic

Tiago Leifert gets a special ‘Se Joga’ gift

Tiago Leifert talks about the challenges of presenting the ‘BBB’

Tiago Leifert makes an emotional post announcing farewell to Globo: ‘In December, I’m going to say goodbye to the house I love’

See the repercussions of famous and ex-BBBs with the farewell of Tiago Leifert from Globo