Tiago Leifert says goodbye to Globo at ‘The Voice Brasil’ | Pop & Art

Presenting the last five editions of the BBB, Tiago left his mark not only with his catchphrases such as “fire in the playground” and “text does not decide a wall”, but also with historical editions – one of them guaranteed the world record for popular voting on a reality show . Several times he replaced colleagues in his programs and, more recently, he faced the mission of commanding Sunday afternoons during a medical leave from Fausto Silva and, later, in “Super Dança dos Famosos”. But it will be in front of what was his first entertainment project at the station – “The Voice Brasil” – that Tiago Leifert will say goodbye to Globo, after 15 years of a happy and successful partnership.

The presenter has matured the desire, which he had already expressed last year, to stop and chose not to renew his contract with the company, but leaves the doors open for future partnerships: “The idea of ​​stopping came up in the middle of last year and I’ve been talking to calm with Globo since then, waiting for the ideal moment. And it is now! The feeling is to leave the parents’ house to face the world. I grew up here, as a person and as a professional. In fact, it has been 20 years since I left home to study in the USA with the mission of one day working at Globo. I achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me. Inside, I built a beautiful story in the sport, where I could create new styles and narratives, be part of three World Cups and an Olympics. In entertainment, I was able to be present in the implementation of four formats and to be ahead of 16 seasons of realities, a passion of Brazil and also mine. Even more beautiful was running the ‘Big Brother Brasil’, a passionate phenomenon, of which I have always been a fan, and which had recent editions considered historic. I have a love affair with Globo. And so I leave with the absolute certainty that I can give myself this time and that I will continue to be welcome here at any time. Many thanks to everyone who was with me. And especially to the public, who have always welcomed me”.