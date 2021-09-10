Tom Brady seeks 8th NFL title amid rejuvenation of quarterbacks – 09/09/2021 – Sport

One of Tom Brady’s most iconic images is him with his hands on his head and a tearful expression as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft lifts the Super Bowl trophy.

Not even the young quarterback who was then 24 years old believed he had won his first NFL title, the professional football championship.

Two decades later, the amazing thing is that he is still the league’s champion pitcher and in pursuit of the second consecutive trophy by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I still toss the ball like I’m 24,” said Brady, 44, ahead of Thursday’s season-opening match against the Dallas Cowboys. The first full round will be this Sunday (12).

When he was a rookie and won the first trophy, Brazil was still four-time soccer champion, George W. Bush held the presidency of the United States and Donald Trump was three years away from launching himself as a TV presenter, a career that would make him later enter in politics.

Oldest player to win the Super Bowl by leading the Buccaneers in last season’s final against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady also defies the logic of his position. The growing trend of NFL teams is to look for young, athletic people who also know how to run the ball.

Characteristics that the husband of Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen did not have when he was 24, let alone 44.

The search for youth is exemplified by the fact that for the first time in 36 years the NFL will have a division in which the starting quarterbacks in the first round will be under 26 years old. Josh Allen, 25, of the Buffalo Bills, is one of the contenders to face Brady in a possible Super Bowl in February 2022. Also in the AFC East are Tua Tagovailoa (23, Miami Dolphins), Mac Jones (23, New England Patriots) and Zach Wilson (22, New York Jets).

There are also in other divisions: Trevor Lawrence (21, Jacksonville Jaguars), Justin Fields (22, Chicago Bears), Justin Herbert (23, Los Angeles Chargers) and Trey Lance (21, San Francisco 49ers).

The biggest threat to maintaining the Buccaneers’ reign also has a pitcher under 26. The Kansas City Chiefs attack is led by Patrick Mahomes, 25, 2020 Super Bowl champion and defeated in a 2021 decision.

“Every great story deserves a sequel,” Brady said in his team’s season video.

If he succeeds, it will be the second time that a team (with the same quarterback) will be champion two years in a row this century. The first was the New England Patriots-Tom Brady combination in 2003 and 2004.

Because of him, one of the main matches of the regular season is scheduled for March 10, in the fourth round, when the Buccaneers will face the Patriots. The quarterback will meet with the team he defended from 2000 to 2019. He will be on the opposite side of coach Bill Belichick, with whom he won six Super Bowls (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

In the last few years they were together, the relationship was no longer good. Belichick advocated a cast renewal process that involved changing the quarterback.

The pitcher’s influence in the locker room, friendship with Kraft and victories kept him longer than the coach would have liked, until the inevitable divorce.

While it lasted, they were happy.

If Tom Brady were an NFL team, he would have more Super Bowl titles (seven) than any other rival.

“Tom can play as long as he wants. I see no reason why that shouldn’t happen. Quarterbacks are more protected than ever by refereeing, he follows a strict diet, is always in shape, never hurts and has an unshakable will to win. Why not?” asks wide receiver Julian Edelman, Brady’s Patriots teammate

And it’s just the desire to keep winning that keeps a player on the field who has the glory, the money and has established his legacy. Five times named Super Bowl Player and in three years named Most Valuable in the League, Brady has a fortune valued at US$250 million (R$5.3 billion). This month, he was named the best player in NFL history by The Athletic website.

“Do you think this changes anything for him? Tom Brady is hungry for victories. That’s all that matters to him,” sums up Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.